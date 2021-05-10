All students returning to in-person instruction at SUNY and CUNY schools statewide this fall must be vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday, while Hofstra University said it would institute the same requirement beginning in September.

Hofstra's move covers all students except those who are in fully online or remote programs. There will be a process for those who want to seek a medical or religious exemption, university officials said.

In addition, people who get vaccinated at Penn Station and the Hempstead LIRR station as well as select New York City subway locations beginning this Wednesday through Sunday will receive free round-trip LIRR rides at the railroad stations, and MetroCards at the subway stations, as an incentive. They will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinations will be available at the Hempstead LIRR Station from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

"Everybody should be doing everything they can to get people vaccinated," Cuomo said during a briefing in his Manhattan office.

While the rate of new positive COVID-19 cases in the state continues to drop, the number of people getting vaccinated has also dropped, Cuomo said, mirroring a trend across the nation.

"As the vaccination rate goes up, the positivity rate goes down," he said. "It’s the one global fact that everybody agrees on."

Cuomo also said 50% of ticket sales to see the Islanders in the playoffs at Nassau Coliseum will be sold to vaccinated people, who will be spaced out by three feet.

He added that all fans will be required to wear a mask.

The LIRR/subway pilot vaccination program could be adjusted for different days, times and locations depending on the response, the governor said.

"We want to see how it works," he said. "It’s never been done before."

The pilot program includes four subway stations: 179th Street, Jamaica in Queens; Broadway Junction in Brooklyn; East 180th Street in the Bronx and Coney Island in Brooklyn. Vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coney Island, Jamaica and East 180th Street and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Broadway Junction.

At Grand Central Terminal, which is a hub for both the subway and Metro-North, shots will be available at Vanderbilt Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Penn Station, a hub for subways and the LIRR, shots will be available at the 34th Street corridor between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

People who get vaccinated at Hempstead and Penn Station will get two free one-ways trips on the LIRR and those who get vaccinated at one of the subway locations will get a free seven-day MetroCard.

Cuomo said the challenge will be getting more young people vaccinated as well as those who are reluctant to get the vaccine because they are philosophically opposed or don't trust it.

More than 9.6 million people in New York have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7.8 million have been fully vaccinated, Cuomo said.

According to the CDC, 45.8% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 34.4% have been fully vaccinated.

The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed that COVID-19 vaccine appointments in New York are now available to any United States residents over the age of 16. The DOH did not disclose why it made the change, which went into effect last week.

The slowdown in vaccinations is apparent with many appointments are readily available throughout New York. Northwell Health's website on Monday morning had about 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in the state, including more than 500 on Long Island. Pharmacy chain CVS listed more than 40 Long Island locations as having varying amounts of appointments available.

New York City will begin incentivizing individuals to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with free tickets to popular local attractions including Lincoln Center, the Bronx Zoo or a membership to the Public Theatre, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The effort comes as the city passed 7 million total doses of the vaccine administered to New Yorkers. In total, more than 3 million residents are now fully vaccinated while an additional 800,000 people have received their first shot, de Blasio said at his daily online news briefing.

"It’s extraordinary to see this constant growth," he said. "Even with challenges people keep coming out and get vaccinated and we are going to make it easier and easier and better and better all the time."

Beginning this week, de Blasio said any resident who gets vaccinated in the five boroughs will be able to receive a free ticket to local attractions, including the New York City Aquarium, the New York and Brooklyn botanical garden, a ride on the New York City ferry or tickets to a Brooklyn Cyclones or NYCFC soccer game.

Details of the promotion will be announced this week, said de Blasio, adding that there are no immediate plans to provide cash incentives in exchange for vaccinations.

The city’s COVID infection rate on a 7-day average dropped to 2% for the first time since Nov. 2, de Blasio said. Hospitalizations dropped to 88 patients citywide Saturday while new cases declined to 799, he said.

New York City, de Blasio said, is also preparing for the FDA’s expected approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals ages 12 to 15. Officials said the vaccine will be available to this age group at all city sites distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

The city is also working with local pediatricians to administer the vaccine although there is no immediate plan to open public schools as vaccination pods, said Health Commissioner David Chokshi.

The mayor Monday also announced that all of the city’s public libraries are open in person for the public. The city’s public libraries closed last March during the start of the pandemic but until Monday had not restored full in-person service.

"This is another one of those turning point moments to have the libraries open for everyone," de Blasio said.