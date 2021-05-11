TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Pfizer COVID-19 shot may be available to kids in NY as young as 12 starting Thursday, Cuomo says

Jim Son, a pharmacist from Stony Brook University

Jim Son, a pharmacist from Stony Brook University Hospital, prepares the Pfizer COVID vaccine at a vaccine pod at BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Temple in Melville in March. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

New York State may allow children as young as 12 to start receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday to include people ages 12 to 15.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine advisory committee is to meet Wednesday and may also approve the emergency use — clearing the way for states to start administering it.

If the CDC approves it, Dr. Howard Zucker, head of the New York State Department of Health, will meet with the state’s Clinical Advisory Task Force and make a final recommendation, Cuomo said in a statement.

That "means we could have full authorization for vaccinations to begin for 12- to 15-year-olds here in New York as early as Thursday," Cuomo said.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first in the United States to obtain FDA approval for children 12 to 15 years old. Moderna is expected to seek similar approval in coming weeks.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Students at the SUNY Empire State College campus
Officials: COVID-19 vaccine required for in-person SUNY, Hofstra students this fall
Miguel Cervantes plays the title role in "Hamilton,"
'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' coming back
Registered nurse Ashleigh Velasco, left, administers the Johnson
Poll: Most in U.S. who remain unvaccinated need convincing
A hiring sign offers a $500 bonus outside
U.S. job openings soar to highest level on record
Students at Trinity Global Academy in Shanghai, China,
From Stony Brook to the world: LI prep school thinking global
Fans return to Nassau Coliseum for an Islanders
Islanders playoff ticket guidance issued by Gov. Cuomo
Didn’t find what you were looking for?