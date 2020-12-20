A new variant of COVID-19 could be making its way to New York from the United Kingdom, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned Sunday as nursing homes statewide geared up to administer their first doses of the vaccine to staff and patients Monday.

Cuomo pointed to statements from U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the new strain of COVID-19 is more easily transmissible.

But while the U.K. has instituted an economic shutdown and taken other precautions, the governor said, the United States has not prepared to track this new variant or tried to prevent it from entering the country.

"Right now this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK … right now, today," Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.

While more than 100 countries require travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a plane in the U.K., the U.S. does not.

Cuomo compared it with failed efforts to stop COVID-19 from entering the U.S. from Europe earlier this year.

"How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn?" he asked, calling on federal health authorities to take action.

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in New York was 5.05% on Saturday, Cuomo said, a slight dip from 5.18% on Friday. In addition, 6,185 people were hospitalized in New York on Saturday with COVID-19, and 123 more died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, the governor said.

Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker both noted that there has been no delay in the number of COVID-19 vaccines received.

Last Monday, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York hospitals, with priority given to doctors, nurses and other staffers most likely to come in contact with infected patients.

Vaccinations of nursing home staffers and residents starts Monday. These facilities, which house some of the state’s most medically vulnerable residents, were hit hard during the pandemic.