TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo raises concern over U.K. COVID-19 variant

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday warned that

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday warned that a new variant of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom could make it to the United States without preventative measures.   Credit: Office of the Governor / Don Pollard

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

A new variant of COVID-19 could be making its way to New York from the United Kingdom, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned Sunday as nursing homes statewide geared up to administer their first doses of the vaccine to staff and patients Monday.

Cuomo pointed to statements from U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the new strain of COVID-19 is more easily transmissible.

But while the U.K. has instituted an economic shutdown and taken other precautions, the governor said, the United States has not prepared to track this new variant or tried to prevent it from entering the country.

"Right now this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK … right now, today," Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.

While more than 100 countries require travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a plane in the U.K., the U.S. does not.

Cuomo compared it with failed efforts to stop COVID-19 from entering the U.S. from Europe earlier this year.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

"How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn?" he asked, calling on federal health authorities to take action.

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in New York was 5.05% on Saturday, Cuomo said, a slight dip from 5.18% on Friday. In addition, 6,185 people were hospitalized in New York on Saturday with COVID-19, and 123 more died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, the governor said.

Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker both noted that there has been no delay in the number of COVID-19 vaccines received.

Last Monday, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York hospitals, with priority given to doctors, nurses and other staffers most likely to come in contact with infected patients.

Vaccinations of nursing home staffers and residents starts Monday. These facilities, which house some of the state’s most medically vulnerable residents, were hit hard during the pandemic.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Cuomo holds up samples Cuomo to Trump: States need money for COVID-19 vaccine effort
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared 2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S. ships out
Even after the rollout of the first coronavirus Even with vaccines, doctor predicts another year to get 'through this'
A traveller wearing a face mask checks the Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant
California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news 'Do as I say': Anger as some politicians ignore virus rules
In this undated photo provided by Theresa Pirozzi Another U.S. coronavirus record; vaccine shipments reduced
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search