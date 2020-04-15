Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

COVID-19 hospital patients on Long Island have reached a plateau, and statistics show that social distancing is driving fewer increases in hospitalizations and intubations, a Newsday analysis shows.

The flattening of the curve that health officials have hoped for is evident in a leveling of numbers of coronavirus hospital patients and fewer new patients between April 9 and 13 in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The statistics continue to show deaths from coronavirus continue to increase.

Some 4,088 patients were hospitalized on Long Island as of April 10. Three days later, the number was 4,082, according to data provided by Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“It looks like it’s flattening out quite a bit,” said Jaymie Meliker, an epidemiologist who is a professor at Stony Brook University’s Program in Public Health.

When the virus first started moving through the population, it was doubling every three to five days. Now it appears to be doubling every 20-30 days, he said.

Within the next week, Long Island should see a significant drop, likely 10%, in new cases and deaths, he said.

However, the number of seriously ill patients who are intubated has not changed much overall, ranging from 956 on April 9 to 947 on April 13.

In Nassau, the number of patients on ventilators went from 477 on April 9 to 481 on April 13. In Suffolk, the number went from 479 to 466.

“The ICUs are very busy,” said Terry Lynam, spokesman for Northwell Health, which operates 11 hospitals on Long Island.

About 23% of COVID-19 patients in the Northwell system are on ventilators. Some hospitals have a higher percentage. At Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, about 36% are on ventilators; and at John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, about 33% are intubated, he said.

Northwell Health has brought in 200 nurses from staffing agencies and 50 doctors from Intermountain Health, a hospital system based in Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition, it has reassigned about 150 employees who work at Northwell’s outpatient facilities, Lynam said.

“There’s still a lot of stress on staff, and people are being pushed very hard,” he said. “It’s very emotionally draining, very physically draining.”

Lynam said the numbers indicate a downward, but not significantly, downward trend.

On April 13, just 82 patients were admitted to Suffolk hospitals, according to data submitted by hospitals to the state that was obtained by Newsday. On the same day 108 patients were discharged.

Four days earlier, on April 9, there were 101 new patients admitted to Suffolk hospitals and 132 discharged.

About 40% of the patients who show up at Northwell Health’s emergency rooms are admitted, Lynam said.

Because it takes about a week for a person with COVID-19 to develop symptoms and another week to get sick enough to go to the hospital, the new cases reported at hospitals today reflect the spread of the infection two weeks ago, Meliker said.

Additionally, he said that only one-tenth of the COVID-19 cases have been reported. One study in Iceland found that 50% of people who tested positive for the virus never had symptoms. He estimated that the true total number of cases on Long Island is close to 200,000.

That’s why antibody testing is so critical, he said. Once the virus has infected 50% of the population, it will slow down the spread significantly. Right now, it appears to have infected about 20-25% of the population, which is not enough to slow the rate of infection.

“The big question is what do we do next? We just don’t know,” he said.

Meliker said one option that appeared to be the least risky would be to open schools while continuing social distancing for other vulnerable populations, like the elderly or people with underlying conditions. Reopening schools would help the economy by enabling a number of people to return to work.