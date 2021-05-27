People who miss a day of work because of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine must under law receive a paid day off from their employers, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

The governor enacted the mandate because of fears among some people that they will miss work — and not get paid — if they have side effects. Cuomo said many people for that reason are not getting the vaccine shots.

"If someone has side effects and they take off a day, that by law will be considered a paid sick leave day," he said at a news conference in Manhattan.

Cuomo said some polls indicate that a large number of people are worried about losing a day of work after they get the shot.

He downplayed the potential of suffering side effects, even though many people feel substantially weak or have flu-like symptoms for a day or so after getting vaccinated.

"I don’t know anyone, frankly, who couldn’t go to work the next day because of the side effects of the vaccine," he said. "But if that’s an issue for you, that issue is resolved. You won’t miss a day’s pay because of getting a vaccine."

Cuomo announced the law as the rate of New Yorkers getting vaccinated has dropped substantially in the last few weeks after a major rush when the vaccines first became widely available at the start of the year.

He compared it to the grind of gaining a few yards on offense in a football game.

The paid sick day is one of many measures the state is taking to try to increase the number of people vaccinated, from chances at winning money in the state lottery to winning a free four-year full ride to a SUNY or CUNY college.

While the vaccination rate is slowing, other COVID-19 indicators in the state are continuing a promising trend, he said Thursday.

The statewide average of positive results in tests for the virus was 0.65%, the lowest since Aug. 27, state data released Thursday showed.

Statewide, 10 people died Wednesday of causes related to the virus, the lowest figure since Oct. 30, he said.

Still, the deaths showed the virus is still here and still deadly, he said.

New York City personnel have administered coronavirus vaccines to 9,000 homebound New Yorkers, in addition to 3,000 family and caregivers of those homebound people, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The program began in March and initially involved the one-shot Johnson & Johnson but later added the two-shot options after a brief, nationwide suspension of the Johnson vaccine's use over a rare clotting disorder. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are given in two doses spaced weeks apart.

He said the city’s program, involving the FDNY administering the shots, is expanding to anyone 75 and older or who is disabled.

De Blasio also said that vaccine buses would be at area beaches and other population venues for Memorial Day, such as Governors Island.

