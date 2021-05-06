Nassau County to young residents: Don't miss out on COVID-19 vaccine

Nassau County is telling teens it does not want them to miss out on the COVID-19 vaccine as it hosts a campaign next week to get more shots in young arms.

The county will host a four-day event next week to get teens vaccinated, Laura Curran, the county executive, said Wednesday.

"Getting back to normal is very appealing to so many young people, and maybe it could help your social life as well," Curran said. "Maybe it’ll help you get a date. Who knows, we don’t want any 'FOMO' [‘fear of missing out’]. We don’t want you to miss out on the good things in life. We want you to get vaccinated."

High school students will be able to get the vaccine during "student days" at the Nassau Community College gym, from May 13 to May 16, as the county aims to inoculate 500 teens a day. Students can sign up through the county website.

Nassau, in partnership with Northwell Health, will administer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for those 16 and older.

The county has selected peer ambassadors, to be trained by the county’s health department, to educate their peers about the vaccination process.

Students who participate in community service will qualify for two days of service and getting vaccinated will result in six hours of credit for getting the shots.

"Up to now we’ve really been focusing on vaccinating the most vulnerable," Curran said, noting that 83% of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated in Nassau.

"We have the luxury now of turning our focus on young people, because we have the supply," she added. "We want to make sure we are getting our kids vaccinated as well. To soundly defeat this pandemic and return to normal life, we need as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves, and now it’s time for the young folks."

Curran said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is "appealing" to young people, with proms, graduations, and regular social interactions potentially affected by their inoculation.

