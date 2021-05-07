COVID-19 indicators in New York continued their downward spiral on Friday, with the state marking its 32nd day in a row of declines in its seven-day average for positivity in tests for the virus.

The daily positivity average statewide was 1.22%, the lowest since Oct. 22, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. The seven-day average in the test results from Thursday was 1.53%.

On Long Island the seven-day average dropped to 1.45%, while in New York City it was 1.44%. Just weeks ago, those two areas regularly had positivity rates above 4%.

"As the COVID-19 numbers improve and more residents get vaccinated, we're reopening our economy and getting New Yorkers back to work," Cuomo said. But he cautioned that people still needed to follow virus mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and socially distancing to "finally defeat this COVID beast for good."

Statewide, 25 people died Thursday of causes linked to the virus, including two in Nassau County and three in Suffolk County. That was a far drop from the worst days of the pandemic last spring, when nearly 800 people a day were dying in New York State of causes related to COVID-19.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in test results Thursday was 122 in Nassau, 169 in Suffolk and 890 in New York City. Just a few weeks ago, Nassau and Suffolk each were surpassing New York City’s current daily number of new cases.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health said Friday it was sending 1 million KN95 respirators, 35 ventilators and — in conjunction with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin — 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India, which is suffering a brutal second COVID-19 wave.

India has registered more than 350,000 COVID-19 cases daily over the last week and crossed 400,000 on Friday — a global record.

"We've been working with our partners and vendors [in the United States] to get supplies donated, to get shipping and cargo and air freight donated, to get supplies as quickly as possible," said Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena, director for Northwell's Center for Global Health, which was created in 2019 to promote and provide global health support.

New York also continued to march forward with its vaccination campaign, Cuomo said, though the pace has slowed and more people need to get the shots.

More than 1 million shots were administered in the last week, he said, including 161,388 in the last 24 hours. A total of 16.4 million shots have been administered to date in New York.

Statewide, 59.4% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one shot, Cuomo said. Some 47.0% of those 18 or older are fully vaccinated.

With David Reich-Hale

