Cuomo: 1.47% COVID-positive rate in NY the lowest since October

New York’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dipped below 1.5% for the first time since late October, and hospitalizations also continued to fall, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

The state’s COVID-19 numbers have been steadily improving for weeks as more New Yorkers get vaccinated. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, nearly 60% of the state’s adults had received at least one vaccine dose.

Yet positivity, hospitalization and death numbers still are above the rates seen last summer. Another 32 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Friday, including three Suffolk County residents and one Nassau resident. Last summer, statewide death totals were typically in the single digits.

The 1.47% seven-day positivity rate is the lowest since Oct. 28, the governor’s office said. Long Island’s seven-day rate again remained slightly below the state’s — at 1.38%. Earlier in 2021, the Island’s rate had been the highest or one of the highest rates of any region in the state.

The one-day statewide positivity rate, for Friday, increased to 1.29%, from 1.22% on Thursday. But public-health experts generally focus more on the seven-day rate, because it smooths out anomalies.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations fell to 2,178, a decrease of 86 patients between Thursday and Friday. Less than four months ago, there were nearly 9,300 COVID-19 patients statewide, and in mid-April 2020, there were nearly 19,000.

"Even with this tremendous progress in our numbers, we still need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors like wearing masks and social distancing to slow the spread," Cuomo said in a statement. "And most importantly, we need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated so we can defeat COVID once and for all and begin our return to a new normal."

More than a million vaccine doses were administered in New York in the past week, Cuomo's office said Saturday. As of Saturday morning, 59.7% of New York adults had received at least one vaccine dose, and 47.8% were fully vaccinated, the state said.

"With 60 percent of all adults and almost half of all eligible New Yorkers having received at least one dose, we continue to make remarkable progress as a state, but we cannot get lax," the governor said in a statement. "If you still need to get your shot, please do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state. Everyone who is 16 and older is eligible here in New York, and the vaccine is free, safe and effective."

More than 38% of New Yorkers of all ages are now fully vaccinated.

Currently, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized only for adults, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is limited to those 16 and older. But the federal government is expected to within the next few days allow children ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which research shows are as safe and effective with that age group as it is for young adults.

There were 3,195 coronavirus test results that came back positive Friday, including 222 in Suffolk and 178 in Nassau.

New York City today is launching an effort to vaccinate out-of-state visitors at tourist hot spots, city health department spokesman Michael Lanza said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday had announced the plan to inoculate non-New York visitors at popular tourist destinations like Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and the High Line, but he said the city needed state permission.

The state health department Thursday quietly issued new guidance that states that anyone 16 and older who lives in the United States is eligible for a vaccination in New York. Previously, vaccinations in the state were limited to state residents.

Lanza Saturday pointed to the new state directive when asked whether de Blasio’s proposal had been approved.

"It makes sense to put mobile vaccination sites where the tourists are," de Blasio said Thursday at his daily pandemic news conference. "That is good for all of us that they get vaccinated. It’s good for them. It’s another reason to be here and know you’re gonna be taken care of."

De Blasio said the city would use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the mobile sites. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses weeks apart.

Coronavirus vaccines — once scarce and available only by a hard-to-get appointment and limited criteria — are now available at all state and city-run sites on a walk-in basis.

Check back for updates on this developing story.