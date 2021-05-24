LI leading in NY COVID-19 vaccinations; state giving shots in parks

Long Island has the best vaccination rate of any region in the state, with about 69% of people 18 years or older receiving at least one COVID-19 shot, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday during a visit to Jones Beach.

The governor also praised Long Island's seven-day average of positive results in testing for COVID-19, which at 0.72% was the region's lowest figure since Aug. 29.

But while many COVID-19 indicators statewide are promising, Cuomo warned that vaccination rates are dropping dramatically and that the ultimate solution to wiping out the deadly virus is getting the vast majority of the population inoculated.

"We have the beast contained, but we have to continue to contain the beast," he said at a news conference.

He offered a new incentive to those who haven’t gotten their shots: Get vaccinated this week at any of the state’s 16 parks where shots will be administered and you will get a free two-day pass to any state park.

"Stop, get a vaccine, you get a two-day free pass," he said. " … It’s easy, it makes sense, it’s smart, you don’t have to go out of your way."

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to the state-run mass vaccination site at Jones Beach State Park, Cuomo said 15 other state parks will open pop-up vaccination sites this week as part of the program.

On Long Island they include Belmont Lake State Park (May 30), Heckscher State Park (June 5), Hempstead Lake State Park (June 6), Robert Moses State Park (May 29 and 30) and Sunken Meadow State Park (May 29 to May 31).

The state will set up sites at Long Island’s parks in cooperation with Northwell Health, whose President and CEO Michael Dowling noted the progress in dropping positivity and hospitalizations.

The shots are key to protect that progress, Dowling said: "You don’t want to repeat what we have seen for the past 12 months."

Cuomo said the number of New Yorkers getting vaccinated has declined "dramatically," to less than 100,000 a day. That is a 55% drop from previous levels, he said.

Dowling, too, warned that the virus is not extinguished.

"The virus is sneaky," he said. "It hides, it hides in the shadows. The biggest danger is thinking it's gone, disappeared … It's hanging around and it's waiting to pounce."

49 days of decline

Cuomo also touted a decreased positivity rate across the state and its regions, saying New York's level tracked at 1.09% from the latest round of daily testing, which he said compared to a 2.6% national average of positivity.

Positivity was measured at 0.69% in New York City.

The seven-day average for the state was 0.9%, according to the latest state data.

That was "49 straight days of decline," Cuomo said.

Dowling said the number of COVID-19 patients at Northwell has dropped from a high of about 3,500 to 195 today.

Still, Cuomo urged "the youthful and the doubtful" to get their shots.

"It’s not over," Cuomo said. "We are managing it by what we are doing and the tool that manages it is the vaccination, and that is key to keep that vaccination going."

The number of new confirmed cases in test results from Sunday was 43 in Nassau County, 57 in Suffolk County and 340 in New York City.

Statewide, 14 people died Sunday of causes related to the virus, including two in Suffolk.

With Robert Brodsky and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.