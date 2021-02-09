New York can expect a 5% increase in its supply of vaccine for COVID-19 for at least three weeks as the federal government works with manufacturers to ramp up production and deliveries to the states, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the state needs much more.

He relayed the news after a meeting between governors and White House.

"We now have ten million New Yorkers waiting on 300,000 doses" delivered per week, Cuomo said. "A big question on the call with the White House coordinator by the governors is supply, supply, supply."

The administration of President Joe Biden has gradually stepped up distribution over its first weeks in office, but is limited by how much the manufacturers of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines can produce. Cuomo said his hopes are pinned on authorization of a third vaccine option by Johnson and Johnson, a matter expected to be considered over the next several weeks.

The federal government has also been delivering shots directly for nursing home injections and to pharmacies and this week added more deliveries to federally qualified health centers, boosting the efforts it coordinates, Cuomo said. The state is considering whether it can reallocate vaccines that have gone unused in the nursing home program or from second doses that people did not claim.

Cuomo said that, so far, about 2.5 million doses have been administered in New York, meaning that about 10% of all state residents have received the first of two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Trains to the Citi Field vaccine site

Making it easier for people to get to Citi Field for Covid-19 vaccinations, the Long Island Rail Road, starting Feb. 10, will add a stop for all Port Washington Branch trains at Mets-Willets Point, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Passengers leaving from Penn Station will only have a 19-minut ride, it said. From other branches, passengers will have to transfer from Woodside to the Port Washington Branch to reach the new Citi Field stop.

The Port Washington Branch trains run about every half-hour during the day; less often at night.

With Lisa L. Colangelo and Joan Gralla

