The latest winter storm shut down some vaccination sites across Long Island on Thursday and led to the early closure of a major coronavirus testing site, though two mass state-run vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook University plowed ahead with operations despite the snow.

At the same time, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that COVID-19 indicators continue to decline across the state, even as it grapples with a lack of vaccine.

The sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook continued to vaccinate people as of 1 p.m. Thursday as officials kept a close eye on the weather.

"We continue to monitor the forecast and weather conditions in real time, but at this point all state-run mass vaccination sites are fully operating," said Jack Sterne, a spokesman for Cuomo. "The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and as long as conditions remain safe, we will not let winter weather slow down our efforts to vaccinate as many people as humanly possible."

He said that any New Yorker concerned about making it to their appointment should call the State vaccine hotline (1-833-NYS-4VAX) and workers will try to come up with a solution.

Infection levels and hospitalizations dropped again in the state following a holiday season spike, Cuomo said. Statewide, the seven-day average for positivity in COVID-19 tests fell for the 41st day in a row, to 3.61%, he said.

The level on Long Island fell to 4.39%, marking the first time in days the region has not claimed the sole spot for the highest level in the state. The Mid-Hudson region clocked in at 4.40%.

Cuomo has repeatedly pointed out and lambasted Long Island for its level of cases and related hospitalizations over recent weeks, chiding it on Wednesday as the "number one loser."

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also dropped across the state, declining by 140 to a total 6,434.

The statewide daily positivity level in test results from Wednesday was 3.15%. New York as a whole had hit positivity lows of about 1% during the summer.

"New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we're able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity," Cuomo said.

The death toll from the virus on Wednesday reached 114 people statewide, including five victims in Nassau and 12 in Suffolk, according to the state.

The number of new confirmed cases was 514 in Nassau, 461 in Suffolk and 3,438 in New York City. In recent weeks amid the holiday surge Nassau and Suffolk often were each surpassing 1,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Cuomo said the state is in a "foot race" between new infections spreading and getting enough people vaccinated to bring the virus under control.

He urged the public to "double down" on measures to keep the coronavirus from spreading, including wearing masks, observing social distancing and washing hands often.

He also said a big challenge to ending the pandemic is getting enough doses of vaccine for the state's population. The state receives about 300,000 a week from the federal government, which he has said is far too few to end the crisis quickly.

Some vaccination efforts affected by snow

Suffolk County was not taking appointments for first vaccine doses at its Brentwood and Riverhead vaccination sites Thursday and postponed opening a new center in Selden due to the snow, but was honoring second-shot appointments.

Nassau County had already announced Wednesday of impending closures and postponements connected to the weather and New York City anticipated delays on vaccine shipments.

Stony Brook University said its COVID-19 testing site at the South P-lot was to close at 1 p.m. Thursday due to the snowstorm. It will have a delayed opening Friday, with a time yet to be determined, a university spokeswoman said.

No appointments for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled at any Suffolk County-run mass vaccination sites Thursday because inclement weather conditions around the country delayed their delivery, said Derek Poppe, a spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Since none were scheduled, none had to be canceled, he said.

Second-dose appointments were scheduled for Thursday, and county officials communicated directly with each person to ask if they want to keep their appointment or reschedule because of the weather, Poppe said.

"People who still want to get the shot today will be able to," Poppe said of those with second dose appointments.

The county operates two mass vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community Colleges in Brentwood and Riverhead.

Bellone had planned to open a third mass vaccination site Thursday specifically for employees and residents with underlying medical conditions, but said Wednesday the opening would be delayed if vaccine delivery was.

At Nassau County-run sites, second-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be shifted to Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

People who were scheduled for Thursday and Friday will receive email notices advising them of the delay, she said, and if Monday is inconvenient, there will be other options.

Vaccine sites should be operating on Saturday and Sunday, she said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City is facing delays of vaccine shipments due to the storm. Deliveries of vaccine usually on Tuesday or Wednesday could be delayed until later in the week, possibly even over the weekend, leading to postponed appointments and even the delayed opening of two new vaccine sites.

On Thursday, New York City’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, recommended doubling up on masks — one surgical, one cloth mask — to further reduce transmission of the coronavirus. The prior recommendation had called just for one mask. Additionally, he said that older people and those otherwise at added risk for the virus consider wearing KN95 masks, which provided additional protection.

