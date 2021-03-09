This story was reported by Rachelle Blidner, Bart Jones and Joie Tyrrell. It was written by Jones.

People who are 60 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, as he lowered the current threshold of 65 and also said he is opening most vaccination sites to anyone who qualifies.

The new, lower-age group eligibility goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. It adds to the list of at least 10 million people already eligible in the state, even though vaccines are in short supply and many people have become frustrated trying to get an appointment for a shot.

Cuomo emphasized that the way out of the morass of the pandemic is to get the vast majority of people vaccinated and build widespread immunity.

"Let’s get our lives back to normal … this vaccine is the ticket, we just have to make it happen," he said.

Cuomo said that increased supplies of vaccines are on the way from the federal government, which prompted him to lower the age threshold.

The state had limited eligibility to people over 65 to ensure that the most vulnerable could get in line first, but Cuomo credited President Joe Biden for increasing the vaccine supply, giving the state government and other providers more doses to go around.

A large swath of New York's population of 19.5 million people was already eligible for the shots, including health care workers, teachers, police, firemen, restaurants workers, other workers deemed "essential" and people with health conditions that put them at high risk.

Biden has pledged that every American adult will have access to a vaccine shot by the end of May, though qualifying residents continue to struggle to make appointments.

Cuomo said people in the expanded-age category can start making their appointments Wednesday morning, while others in "public-facing" occupations will be added to the list of eligibility starting on March 17.

They will include public and nonprofit employees who deal with the public as well as building workers in those roles. "They are essential for us to continue operating," Cuomo said.

Also starting Wednesday next week, Cuomo said most vaccination sites can dispense the shots to all people on the eligibility list, except for pharmacies, which will remain focused on people 60 and older and teachers. The Biden administration has deemed teachers a priority as it pushes to reopen schools for classroom instruction.

Cuomo urged state residents, including many who are hesitant in minority communities, to take the vaccine as soon as they qualify and can schedule it.

"I am going to make an appointment. I am going to take it," said Cuomo, during a livestreamed address from the New York State Fair in Syracuse. "We want to stop this virus? We have to stop the virus … The enemy doesn’t defeat themselves … Nobody ever says wait for the enemy to defeat themselves. Go out and crush them. You know how you crush them? Go out and get this vaccine."

For the second day in a row, he appeared with leaders of the Black and Latino communities to help boost his message.

He also did not allow press at the event for the second day in a row, either. Cuomo is facing what may be the biggest political challenge of his career, as he resists calls to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment and not disclosing the correct number of COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.

Cuomo said the mass vaccination site operating at the State Fair is now the second largest in the United States, behind only the mass site at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. The Syracuse site administered about 9,500 shots in the past 24 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, a $1 million statewide television and digital advertising campaign launched by the New York State United Teachers kicked off Tuesday to publicize safety measures needed to open schools.

Titled "My Kids," the new 30-second ad noted the importance of bringing back in-person learning for students safely including the need for COVID-19 testing in schools, vaccine availability for education professionals, social distancing, mandatory masking, and sanitization and hygiene protocols. It will air in all regions of the state for the next month.

In recent weeks, the union, which has more than 600,000 members, has called for more COVID-19 testing for students and staff while districts continue to adhere to safety standards set by public health officials, including mask wearing and proper social distancing.

Suffolk legislators start vaccine waiting list

Suffolk County residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can contact their local county legislator to be put on a waiting list for appointments, officials said Monday.

Legislators said they expect officials to get through the list in the next few weeks since Suffolk is set to receive more vaccines.

Residents can call their district legislator Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or contact 311 to be connected to their offices.

The waitlist currently is only for people ages 65 and over.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.