Starting Thursday, the state will open its vaccination sites to all New Yorkers 16 and older to walk in and get their shots for COVID-19 without needing to schedule appointments, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday, taking the step to ease access as demand for the vaccine has started to drop.

Cuomo said he is relaxing the requirement for vaccinations as New York is seeing that "demand is reducing, fewer people are asking for appointments," while the supply of vaccine has increased.

"All New Yorkers 16-plus, just come in … and you are eligible for a vaccine," said Cuomo, speaking from a vaccination site upstate Johnson City.

"All the obstacles are removed; all the barriers are removed. Just show up and roll up your sleeves and the mass vaccination site has capacity to handle it," Cuomo said.

The state will also give counties the option to switch to walk-ins at their vaccination sites.

The shift to walk-ins presents a stark contrast from the beginning of the vaccination efforts in December and through the first months of the year, when state residents got access to the shots by priority groups and many still struggled to secure appointments amid limited supply. Appointments are now easier to find at pharmacies, county and state sites.

Cuomo also said that the state will adopt revised guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relaxing masking requirements in the outdoors for people who are vaccinated.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.