Four Long Island teenagers are among the latest lottery winners of a full-ride scholarship to any New York state or city college for young people 12 to 17 years old who get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Kelly Moscoso-Yanes and Victoria Romero of Nassau County and Emily Brodsky and Aleksander Sosa of Suffolk County will be able to go to any SUNY or CUNY school for free for four years, provided they are admitted, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The state is selecting 10 winners every week over a five-week period. Three more rounds are left. Tuition along with room and board are covered.

The lottery is among numerous attempts officials are making to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19, which Cuomo as well as scientists say is the key to wiping out the virus. Three other Long Island teens have won the scholarships.

The governor on Tuesday lifted most pandemic restrictions as the state hit the 70% mark of all adults having received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the federal tally of shots administered.

"Younger New Yorkers still have the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and this incentive offers 12 to 17-year olds a unique opportunity to make their futures in exchange for taking action to protect themselves and their loved ones," Cuomo said in a statement.

The lifted restrictions allow an array of places including bars, restaurants, movie theaters, barber shops, hair salons, offices, and venues with a capacity up to 5,000 people to go back to functioning normally.

Requirements to wear a mask remain intact on mass transit systems, in health facilities and for children indoors at school, under guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unvaccinated people must still wear a mask in all locations, but compliance is based on the honor system.

Some businesses and houses of worship said this week they will not immediately lift all restrictions since they still have concerns about transmission of the virus.

