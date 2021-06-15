Bars and restaurants, gyms, offices, entertainment venues, movie theaters, barber shops and hair salons will be able to go back largely to normal functioning with no requirements for social distancing or special cleaning under a sweeping relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions announced Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The governor made the move after New York State on Monday reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

After more than a year of pandemic restrictions, patrons will now be able to sit shoulder to shoulder in bars or restaurants, Cuomo said. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear a mask in those businesses and others, but it will be on the honor system.

Pandemic capacity limits at bars and restaurants are gone also, he said.

Businesses have the option to maintain social distancing, mask mandates and capacity limits if they want.

There will be no size limits on indoor gatherings in people’s homes, and performing arts venues with under 5,000 capacity can operate at full capacity whether people are vaccinated or not.

Workers in offices and commercial buildings will no longer be required to maintain six feet of social distance, and operators of the buildings will not be required to perform temperature checks or health screenings of people entering. Though again, businesses can maintain the restrictions if they want.

Malls no longer will be required to have one-way direction lanes or special ventilation systems.

Barber shops and hair salons will no longer be required to maintain logs of customers with contact information to aid with contact tracing.

Gyms and fitness centers will no longer be required to do extra cleaning and disinfecting.

Capacity limits at family entertainment centers are also being lifted, though the businesses can continue to impose social distancing and mask requirements if they want.

Movie theaters can now go back to full capacity, with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people attending, though the later are supposed to wear masks.

Some restrictions remain in place, such as the requirement that children wear masks indoors in school.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier Tuesday that he welcomed the state dropping all pandemic-related restrictions imminently.

"We are awaiting the formal announcement that New York State has hit the 70% mark. That’s great news. We expected that today. That means we get to open up even more," de Blasio said.

He cited the state reaching 70% threshold for vaccinations of residents 18 and older, set by Cuomo for dropping remaining restrictions. Some limits on business and social activity have been in place since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first was known to hit New York.

Cuomo was expected to speak at 12:15 p.m., delivering his first update since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Monday afternoon that the state had reached the 70% benchmark for adults who have received at least one dose of vaccine for COVID-19.

The city’s positivity rate, averaged over the last seven days, is 0.57%, de Blasio said.

"Lowest we’ve ever had," he said.

De Blasio brushed aside concerns that the region might be reopening too quickly despite pockets of low vaccination rates in certain neighborhoods.

"I think we’re ready. That’s the bottom line," he said, citing the city’s steady decline in hospitalizations, virus positivity and the increasing number of people vaccination. "It’s time. I’m very comfortable it’s time."

Check back for updates on this developing story.