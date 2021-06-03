Young people in New York City will be able to get a free shot of alcohol outside some bars if they get a COVID-19 vaccination there, while horse racing fans will get a free ticket to next year's Belmont Stakes if they get inoculated in the run-up to this year's Triple Crown event, officials said Thursday.

It is all part of New York's campaign to get more people vaccinated amid declining numbers of inoculations, with the goal of wiping out the deadly virus.

Mobile vaccine buses are being parked outside New York City bars and clubs — with an offer of "a shot for a shot" — to target those age 25 and younger to be inoculated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Targeting so-called "zillennials" — a nickname for a generation loosely defined as being born between the Millennials and Generation Z — the buses will be brought in to try to lure people to get the vaccine, the mayor said.

As an added bonus, his son, Dante de Blasio, will be making an appearance and potentially DJing, de Blasio said.

"We need to reach the youngest New Yorkers. And for zillennials, New Yorkers up to 25, we’re going to meet them where they are, and a lot of times that means meeting them at a nightlife venue, a bar, someplace popular for people to gather," de Blasio said at his daily news conference.

Bushwick, Astoria, Inwood, the Lower East Side, the Bronx night market have already hosted the buses. Thursday and Friday the buses will be in downtown Brooklyn and the West Village, he said.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This will keep happening," the mayor said, adding: "Some places are offering a shot for a shot. That’s a good option. Drink responsibly, of course."

On Wednesday, de Blasio said the city would begin a pilot program to inoculate schoolchildren at four middle schools in the Bronx, a program expanding to the other four boroughs in the coming days and weeks.

Watch a race, get a shot

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the state will open a new mobile pop-up vaccination site at Belmont Park to coincide with the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival on Saturday.

Fans who get vaccinated at the site will receive free general admission to the 2022 Belmont Stakes, he said in a statement.

The site will operate adjacent to the Clubhouse Entrance of Belmont Park on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"This pop-up vaccination site that will operate during one of New York's most exciting annual events will encourage even more residents and families to get vaccinated with an exciting incentive — free admission to next year's Belmont Stakes," Cuomo said.

The state is partnering with Northwell Health and the New York Racing Association, Inc., on the vaccination site in Elmont, which will use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Later this summer, fans who show proof of vaccination through the state’s Excelsior Pass on Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course on July 15 will receive free grandstand general admission, Cuomo said.

Fans can also present alternate forms of proof of vaccination, including paper form such as their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, to redeem the free ticket, he said.

'Stunning' progress on virus numbers

Meanwhile, COVID-19 indicators remained at record lows throughout New York, state data released Thursday showed.

The daily statewide average for positive results in COVID-19 tests completed Wednesday was 0.44%, while the seven-day average was 0.60%, Cuomo said.

The seven-day average was 0.56% on Long Island and 0.48% in New York City.

The number of new confirmed cases was 33 in Nassau County, 43 in Suffolk County, and 269 in New York City.

Statewide a total of 10 people died on Wednesday of causes related to the virus, including one each in Nassau and Suffolk.

"COVID rates across the state have never been lower and hospitalizations are under 1,000 for the first time in 8 months, all while businesses are reopening and people are coming back together again," Cuomo said. "Our state is back."

De Blasio said Thursday that the city’s seven-day average shows a positivity rate of 0.81%, a continuing decline and the lowest recorded in the city since the pandemic began. The city and state measure positivity levels differently.

"It’s stunning. It’s stunning how much progress has been made," the mayor said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.