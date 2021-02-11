Daily COVID-19 infection levels statewide have dropped to their lowest points since just before Thanksgiving, even as New York struggles to get enough vaccines, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The daily positivity level in test results from Wednesday was 3.54%, the lowest since Nov. 25 — the day before Thanksgiving, when the figure was 3.2%.

Infection levels went on a steady rise after that, partly fueled by social gatherings throughout the holiday season. But since mid-January the rates have been steadily dropping — good news for the state even as contagious and dangerous variants of the virus begin to multiply across the nation.

"Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline — a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast," Cuomo said.

However, Long Island continues to have the highest infection level in the state, something Cuomo has lamented repeatedly in his daily briefings on the coronavirus response.

The seven-day average from test results completed on Wednesday, tracked at 5.17% for Nassau and Suffolk combined, was still part of a steady decline in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The seven-day average was 4.95% in New York City and 4.16% statewide.

"We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet," Cuomo said. "Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants one has the vaccine, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work — washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings."

The number of new confirmed cases was 919 in Nassau, 828 in Suffolk and 5,193 in New York City. Statewide 122 people died on Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized because of the virus dropped by 251 on Wednesday, to a total of 7,342.

The decline in hospitalizations and infection levels came a day after Cuomo announced that fans will be able to return to professional sports games, concerts and other major events in limited numbers starting later this month.

He also announced that the state and the federal government are soon opening the two largest mass vaccination sites in New York, at York College in Jamaica, Queens, and Medgar Evers College in the Crowns Heights section of Brooklyn.

Each site will inoculate up to 3,000 people a day. The mass vaccination sites are part of an effort to increase vaccination levels among the Black and Latino populations, which have been the hardest-hit by the pandemic. Any resident of those boroughs, however, will be eligible for vaccination at the sites.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk. The state had previously expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Feb. 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.