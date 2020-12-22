New York State is asking hospitals and testing facilities to look for the variant of the COVID-19 virus that is said to be spreading fast in the United Kingdom to see if it has already spread here, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

Cuomo said that information would be valuable to guide the state's response.

"If the variant is here, I want to know, because that would be problematic," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing with reporters. " … We want to test for the variant. If it's here we want to know it. We want to isolate it immediately … If it's here, where, where is it?"

While detecting the new variant would involve "a complex test," the governor told reporters that labs in New York — including those of Northwell Health on Long Island — are up to the challenge. The state will be providing them the testing reagents needed to look for the variant.

"It is a complex test, that is correct, but the higher lab capacity hospitals in the state can perform it," he said. "The thing is if we find the variant we want to know immediately, immediately … We have no evidence at this point that it is in this state" but "chances are if it’s moving globally it is here."

Having that information, Cuomo added, would allow the state to "contact-trace immediately from that point back and then isolate it immediately … this is about time and urgency."

Cuomo again called on the federal government to take action to prevent its spread across the Atlantic.

Cuomo said Monday that several airlines agreed to require all travelers from the United Kingdom to New York to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights, as a new variant of the virus has been identified in England. He had also said that New York has distributed more vaccines and vaccinated more people than any state in the nation.

Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had 1,029 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals in New York, up from 892 during the same period last week. Northwell passed 1,000 patients on Monday.

The largest health system in the state remained well below spring pandemic levels, when Northwell had more than 3,400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Its Staten Island hospital has the most COVID-19 patients, at 185. Staten Island has been the health system's busiest with COVID-19 patients for weeks.

Northwell, based in New Hyde Park, said it had 125 COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours, 73 of which were on Long Island.

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.