New York State will ramp up vaccine distribution to a wider network of providers, beyond hospitals and nursing homes, to expand the population of those who can receive the COVID-19 shots to people over 75 years old and essential workers, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The new phase will include police, firefighters, teachers, public safety and public transit workers, as well as those meeting the age requirement. Health care workers will continue to be vaccinated.

But the effort, starting next week and involving at least 1,200 pharmacies, will be long and sustained and will be limited by the supply of vaccines from the federal government. The expanded vaccination program will take up to 14 weeks until all those prioritized in the next phase can get the shots.

New Yorkers in the new groups will be able to start making reservations on Monday, but it could be many weeks — and until April 16 — before they are vaccinated, and they need to continue to observe caution to prevent exposure to the virus through that period.

"We can only distribute what we receive and 14 weeks is a long time," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said people in the approved vaccination phases will be able to call participating pharmacies and other providers to sign up for the shots.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"On Monday you can start to schedule appointments. Pharmacies will start coming online, some Monday, more on Wednesday … we are going to have thousands of providers coming online next week," Cuomo said.

However, he said health care workers remain the priority, because they are at higher risk, are needed to keep the hospitals functioning and could also represent a risk if they are infected and spread the virus to many patients. He again urged hospitals to step up their vaccination levels and asked groups like police departments and labor unions to run their programs to give the shots when possible.

So far, about 479,000 people have been vaccinated in the state, 79,000 of those in nursing homes, which are expected to complete their first round of vaccinations next week, state officials said.

Cuomo said, out of that total, 57,384 have been vaccinated on Long Island representing 25% of those eligible. In New York City, the vaccinations number is 122,477, or 13% of those eligible.

Cuomo's decision to expand the pool of people who can be vaccinated, from a Phase 1A focused on health care workers and nursing home residents and staff to a Phase 1B including essential workers and elderly people, appeared to be a policy change after a week in which the state was criticized for leaving others out.

The shift also came as the state hit record levels of new daily infections this week and virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb past 8,500 people on Thursday. The high level of spread in the state was complicated by the emergence of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the virus, which had gained ground in the United Kingdom and is known as B.1.1.7.

Those factors had Cuomo even discussing the possibility of shutdown, once again.

"I’m telling you we are in a danger zone. The infection rate goes up quickly … the hospitals reach capacity. Hospitals reach capacity, economy shuts down," Cuomo said. "That’s what happens. Add to that a new factor, the U.K. strain … it’s here, it’s here and it’s spreading"

Cuomo said the vaccines will be distributed to each group in the essential worker category based on the proportion of the population they represent.

There will be 3.2 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccines in the new 1B group alone, the state said, including approximately 870,000 education workers, 207,000 first responders, 100,000 public safety workers, 100,000 public transit workers and, the largest subgroup, 1.4 million people who 75 and older.

On Long Island, an additional 427,000 people will qualify in that phase. The number rises to 1.5 million in New York City.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.