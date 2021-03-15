Cuomo: Three mass COVID-19 vaccine sites opening Friday on Long Island

Three mass vaccination sites are set to open Friday on Long Island, including one at SUNY Old Westbury where Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo joined with Black community leaders to urge people in the region to take the shots that he calls "the weapon that will win the war" against COVID-19.

The Old Westbury site, along with others at the Southampton campus of Stony Brook University and the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College, will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — and they will start taking appointments Wednesday at 8 a.m.

"We're committed to quickly expanding the state's vaccine distribution network to get shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible, and these three sites will help Long Islanders access the vaccine and gain some peace of mind as we continue battling the pandemic," Cuomo said.

At least one pharmacist on Monday said he received far fewer COVID-19 doses from the state than expected.

Tom D'Angelo, who runs home infusion pharmacy Americare in Garden City South, said he received 100 doses for the week, down from 1,500 in each of the last two weeks.

"The inconsistent supply is creating logistical havoc," he said. "We are going to have to tell people we don't have the vaccine, and it's going to make us look like the bad guys. But it's not us. The inconsistency is a real problem."

D'Angelo added that because pharmacies are being asked to focus, in large part, on older New Yorkers, "we are taking care of the people who in many cases don't have access to make an appointment at one of the state sites. We are the ones vaccinating people who are at high risk."

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Beginning March 10, 2021: State residents age 60 and older (the age threshold had been 65 and older). Beginning March 17, 2021: “Public-facing” government and public employees.

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services.

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

