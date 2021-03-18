Three new positive COVID-19 cases at Seneca Middle School led the Sachem Central school district to shift to remote learning Thursday for sixth-grade students, officials said.

The announcement was made in an email to parents, which said the decision had been made "out of an abundance of caution" as officials conduct contact tracing.

"It is our hope to have students that are not close contacts back in school on Friday, March 19, and that update will be confirmed as quickly as possible," the notification read.

The notification said that parents or guardians of children who have been in close contact with a student who tested positive would be notified directly.

With John Valenti

