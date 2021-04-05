As the state is poised to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years of age and older, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday continued efforts to reach New Yorkers who are reluctant to get the shot.

"It is up to you to show up and roll up your sleeves and do your duty as a citizen of the state of New York," Cuomo said during a visit to Rochdale Village in Queens, where he announced a new vaccination pop-up site and unveiled an ad campaign touting the importance of getting inoculated. "We have an opportunity right now to crush COVID. We have it on the run."

While people in communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus-related illnesses and deaths, many have been hesitant to get the vaccine.

Over 76% of New Yorkers who have received at least one vaccine dose were white and only 10.2% were African-American, according to state data.

Cuomo was expected to release updated COVID-19 statistics later in the day. On Sunday, there were almost 1,400 new cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties. In recent weeks, the number of cases has not dropped but instead reached a stubborn plateau even as vaccinations expand.

Health officials around the country have pleaded with people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and take other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Do not get cocky with COVID," Cuomo said on Monday. "There are variants. This virus changes on you, it mutates on you."

Meanwhile, New York City broke new single-day and weeklong vaccination records last week, as more and more residents became eligible for the vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The city shattered its one-day record on Friday, issuing 100,669 doses while administering 542,520 doses in all of last week, the mayor said at his daily news conference. To date, the city has administered 4.4 million doses of the vaccine, he said.

"This is amazing stuff," de Blasio said. "The number of people getting vaccinated now in New York City skyrocketing and more good news ahead as supply is skyrocketing."

The city is expecting a 77,000 increase in the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, de Blasio said.

"We really do have the possibility to make tremendous progress over the next four to eight weeks," said Jay Varma, the mayor’s senior adviser for public health. "If we continue this pace of vaccinations that we’ve seen this week we are going to be at a level where the vast majority of New Yorkers have some form of protection."

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Beginning March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Beginning April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.