New York will allow more people to return to offices, gyms, casinos and outdoor stadiums as the state continues to respond to falling COVID-19 positivity levels by removing capacity restrictions on businesses and pushing a return to economic activity, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Starting May 15, he said offices will be able to expand capacity from 50% to 75% of their facilities; gyms outside New York City will be able to go from 33% to 50% capacity; casinos and gaming venues will be able to go from 25 to 50%. On May 19, outdoor stadiums will be able to go from 20% to 33% capacity.

Cuomo, speaking Monday morning from a livestreamed news conference at the State Fair site in upstate Syracuse, said the fair’s anticipated return this year also marks a push toward "more and more economic activity" if positivity continues to decline and vaccinations stay on course.

"We are going to continue to increase the reopening," Cuomo said, "based on the facts."

The statewide's seven-day positivity level was at 2.1% Monday, which Cuomo said is the lowest level since Nov. 8. The seven-day positivity figure has also decreased on Long Island and New York City, both at 2.2% according to the latest state metrics.

He reiterated the message that it’s in New Yorkers’ power to help the state get back to business after the pandemic shutdowns that put "so much on hold."

"It’s still simple in the final analysis. It is a virus," Cuomo said. " … If you take precautions within the family when someone gets a virus, you can make sure that other people don’t get the virus. I look at New York as an extended family … we get vaccinated, we behave smartly, we will control the spread of the virus."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.