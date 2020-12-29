TODAY'S PAPER
New York State reduces COVID-19 quarantine requirement to ten days

People wait at the Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center on Dec. 5. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
New Yorkers who are exposed to COVID-19 but have not tested positive, can quarantine for 10 days instead of 14, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.

But these individuals should keep an eye out for any symptoms for another four days and immediately self-isolate if they develop, Cuomo said, adding the latest update is consistent with current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing face coverings, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings, remain in effect.

"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth — celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said in a statement. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings.

Newly released state statistics show an additional 11,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, including 979 in Nassau County and 1,212 in Suffolk County.

The state's rate of positive cases from 160,164 tests was 7.14% across on Tuesday, a dip from the 8.3% reported on Monday.

There were 124 additional deaths related to COVID-19, eight in Nassau County and 11 in Suffolk County, according to the newly released figures.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

