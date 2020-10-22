Cuomo: 'Red Zone' restrictions for state's COVID-19 clusters will 'come and go'
Only one other state has a lower COVID-19 infection rate than New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, as he continued to press his "micro-cluster strategy" to counter the spread of the virus.
Cuomo said state residents can expect to continue hearing about localized spikes in cases leading to designations of "micro-clusters" or hot spots into red, orange or yellow zones. Those designations lead to tighter school, business and gatherings' restrictions, based on the severity of their virus positivity rates.
"Through the fall you will see micro-clusters come and go," he said, " … and the numbers are so small they can literally be generated by a couple of events that violated rules … so you will see them rise and you will see them fall" while the state tries to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.
"We have such granular data that we get that tick up," he said later.
On Thursday, the state gathered results from about 135,000 tests, showing a positivity rate of 0.96% outside the "Red Zones" with the highest spread. With those micro-clusters included, the state positivity rate rises to 1.2%.
The "Red Zones" alone had a positivity rate of 3.2%, showing improvement from previous weeks.
Asked for how long those designations will be used for tighter restrictions, Cuomo said: "They'll be in effect until the data says they are not in effect."
On Wednesday, the state announced it is easing restrictions in the designated "micro-clusters" of COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn and Queens. The action lowered the designations form the highest "Red Zone" limits to "Orange Zone" in the cluster zones surrounding the Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Far Rockaway neighborhoods of Queens and changed the middle "Orange Zone" restrictions to the less stringent "Yellow Zone" limits for Brooklyn neighborhoods surrounding a Borough Park cluster.
The Forest Hills area micro-cluster was also redrawn to include the Ozone Park neighborhood for a Yellow Zone designation.
Restrictions in Red Zone neighborhoods of Brooklyn are expected to continue for at least another week or two weeks, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday at his daily news conference, as restrictions ease in parts of Queens.
"I think it's going to take another week or two to get those areas out of that Red Zone status," he said, adding: "Progress in Brooklyn, but we need more. A lot of work, a lot of discipline needed to overcome the challenge and to make sure we get out of the restrictions altogether."
With Matthew Chayes
RED, ORANGE AND YELLOW ZONES
New York State has been designating clusters of high coronavirus cases into red, orange and yellow zones, with different sets of restrictions imposed to avoid further spread in those targeted neighborhoods. The state rules, limiting schools, houses of worship, gatherings and businesses by zones, include:
-
In Red Zones, where new virus cases are concentrated, schools are closed, houses of worship are limited to 25% capacity and a maximum of 10 people and all other mass gatherings are prohibited. Only essential businesses remain open in those hot spots, and food establishments are allowed to open for takeout only.
-
In Orange Zones, or those areas surrounding "red" hot spots, houses of worships are limited to 33% capacity or a maximum of 25 people, and other gatherings are limited to 10 people. Orange zones also see the closing of nonessential businesses considered high risk and outdoor dining is permitted with a maximum of four people per table. Schools in orange zones also close for remote-only instruction.
-
Outlying communities in Yellow Zones don't have to close schools and houses of worship are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, while other gatherings are limited to 25 people. All businesses in those areas remain open, and indoor and outdoor dining is allowed, but limited to four people per table. The state further imposes a minimum of mandatory weekly testing of students, teachers and staff working in schools in yellow zones.
SOURCE: New York Governor's Office.
