Only one other state has a lower COVID-19 infection rate than New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, as he continued to press his "micro-cluster strategy" to counter the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said state residents can expect to continue hearing about localized spikes in cases leading to designations of "micro-clusters" or hot spots into red, orange or yellow zones. Those designations lead to tighter school, business and gatherings' restrictions, based on the severity of their virus positivity rates.

"Through the fall you will see micro-clusters come and go," he said, " … and the numbers are so small they can literally be generated by a couple of events that violated rules … so you will see them rise and you will see them fall" while the state tries to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

"We have such granular data that we get that tick up," he said later.

On Thursday, the state gathered results from about 135,000 tests, showing a positivity rate of 0.96% outside the "Red Zones" with the highest spread. With those micro-clusters included, the state positivity rate rises to 1.2%.

The "Red Zones" alone had a positivity rate of 3.2%, showing improvement from previous weeks.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Asked for how long those designations will be used for tighter restrictions, Cuomo said: "They'll be in effect until the data says they are not in effect."

On Wednesday, the state announced it is easing restrictions in the designated "micro-clusters" of COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn and Queens. The action lowered the designations form the highest "Red Zone" limits to "Orange Zone" in the cluster zones surrounding the Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Far Rockaway neighborhoods of Queens and changed the middle "Orange Zone" restrictions to the less stringent "Yellow Zone" limits for Brooklyn neighborhoods surrounding a Borough Park cluster.

The Forest Hills area micro-cluster was also redrawn to include the Ozone Park neighborhood for a Yellow Zone designation.

Restrictions in Red Zone neighborhoods of Brooklyn are expected to continue for at least another week or two weeks, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday at his daily news conference, as restrictions ease in parts of Queens.

"I think it's going to take another week or two to get those areas out of that Red Zone status," he said, adding: "Progress in Brooklyn, but we need more. A lot of work, a lot of discipline needed to overcome the challenge and to make sure we get out of the restrictions altogether."

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.