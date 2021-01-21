The positivity level in testing for COVID-19 continued a small but steady decline in New York State and on Long Island, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, as the state clamored for more vaccines to fight the virus.

He said the state stands "ready, willing and able" to deliver vaccines to its residents faster if the federal government steps up deliveries, adding "all we need is supply."

In test results from Wednesday, the statewide seven-day average level dropped from 6.27% the previous day to 6.23%, while on Long Island it fell from 7.47% to 7.39%.

Earlier this week, Cuomo had said he was concerned about the positivity levels on Long Island and the percentage of the population hospitalized with the virus. But after an infection spike, during and after the holiday season, the numbers have been gradually dropping.

The positivity level tracking new cases from overall testing on Long Island, for instance, surpassed 10% amid the holiday season.

Cuomo said the state is racing to vaccinate as many residents as it can before the virus — including a highly contagious new variant — causes more damage.

"COVID-19 is continuing to spread across the state, and the footrace continues between our ability to quickly distribute the vaccine — hampered only by supply — and the virus' new strains and new cases," Cuomo said in a statement.

"Our large network of distribution sites is ready, willing and able to get more vaccines to New Yorkers, faster — all we need is the supply."

The number of new confirmed cases on Long Island was lower from Wednesday test results than the recent daily levels from the holiday surge. Nassau had 1,306 new cases, while the figure was 1,505 in Suffolk and 5,198 in New York City.

The state's daily positivity rate was at 6.18% from 224,569 test results reported Wednesday.

A total of 174 people died in the state on Wednesday of coronavirus-related causes. Statewide, 9,055 people were hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of 218 from the previous day. At the height of the pandemic in April, nearly 19,000 were hospitalized with the virus.

State investigating drug price hikes

Meanwhile, New York State is investigating price hikes of six drugs that were used or were being studied to treat COVID-19 symptoms, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The state’s newly formed Office of Pharmacy Benefits is demanding drug manufacturers explain the sharp increases, he said. Officials noted the move does not necessarily mean the increases were illegal, but it does merit an investigation.

One drug increased in price by 1,350%, the state said.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen too many instances of pharmaceutical companies taking advantage of those in need and significantly raising the prices on life-saving prescription drugs," Cuomo said in a statement

"This shameful behavior cannot stand and needs to be rooted out at all costs. Companies should be on notice — if you attempt to capitalize on the health needs of New Yorkers, we will investigate you and hold you fully accountable."

State officials said the issue was not only about money, but about critical health care issues since the drugs could mean the difference between life and death.

The drugs include Ascor (ascorbic acid), Budesonide, Dexonto (dexamethasone), Mytesi (crofelemer), Duramorph (morphine sulfate), and Chloroquine phosphate.

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL inhalation (60 mL), for instance, a generic formulation produced by Cipla USA Inc., increased in price by over 1350% during the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and after it was announced it was being tested in international clinical trials for use to treat COVID-19 patients, Cuomo said.

"It requires extreme greed and cynicism to see a global pandemic costing millions of lives as an opportunity for profit," said Dr. Howard Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health.

Cipla USA, based in New Jersey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other drugs increased in price anywhere from 60% to 230%, the state said.

The manufacturers will be required to provide a justification for the spikes, the state said.

NYC pushed back vaccine appointments

The New York City government — which on Wednesday pushed back coronavirus vaccine appointments in the coming days by a week due to supply shortages — administered 45,000 shots Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio told Hot 97 radio. The city has administered more than 500,000 shots since beginning the effort, he said.

"We’re struggling without vaccine," de Blasio said at his daily news conference.

Asked when the vaccine sites that canceled appointments would restart, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi did not provide a specific date but said it would be once the supply is replenished.

Long Island sites were also running low or had exhausted vaccine supplies, and Cuomo said Wednesday the state had two or three days worth of supplies left for the week.

Due to a smaller allotment of vaccines received in Nassau County, the county's health department said all appointments at its vaccination sites were fully booked for the remainder of the week.

As the state struggled with a limited amount of vaccine supplies from the federal government, Cuomo announced this week that the number of a cases of a more contagious variant of the virus associated with the United Kingdom has risen to 22 in New York.

The four latest cases include two in Suffolk County, along with two others in Saratoga and Warren counties upstate.

Cuomo said health officials fear the new variant could become the dominant strain in the state by March.

More than 60 nursing students at Suffolk County Community College have volunteered to help administer COVID-19 vaccines, school officials said. The college is making all three of its campuses — in Brentwood, Selden and Riverhead — available to administer shots, said Louis Petrizzo, interim college president .

In the Rockville Centre school district, South Side High School and Wilson Elementary School moved to remote learning Thursday for contact tracing, according to a notice on the district’s website.

On Wednesday, the district was notified of six students at the high school testing positive for COVID-19, another notice said. On Tuesday, the district learned of three students at the high school and a student at the elementary school testing positive, along with several cases at other schools.

With Matthew Chayes and Lisa L. Colangelo

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.