New York continued to report a higher positivity rate of COVID-19 in test results from Monday that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he expects to be the case through the holiday period that will bring people together and facilitate spread.

The statewide rate of new positives stood at 4.96%, including the microclusters where the infection level is higher, leaving the state effectively at a 5% rate that nears coronavirus figures not seen since mid-May.

The number of COVID-19 patients also grew by 242 patients, bringing the state's hospitalization total to 3,774 — 718 of them in intensive care units.

"The numbers are going up," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing with reporters. "We expected the numbers to go up. My projection is that the numbers will continue to go up through the holiday season."

He continued on a recent theme of referring to "the COVID Grinch" that "seizes the opportunity of the holiday season" to mount a resurgence in the state.

On Long Island, the positivity rate was 3.9% for the latest test results, higher than New York City's 3.1%.

While Cuomo said the vaccines offer promise to help bring the pandemic under control by summer, the state faces significant obstacles that he termed "gross omissions that are going to effectively impede effective vaccination" if plans developed under President Donald Trump are carried through as they were devised.

"The vaccination process has to work to end the pandemic," Cuomo said, but the state faces "serious obstacles" with funding for its distribution; the need for outreach in minority and poor communities, and the prospect of information-sharing with the federal government potentially discouraging immigrants in the country illegally from getting the shots.

Cuomo said he's sending a letter to the Trump administration, to President-elect Joe Biden and the Black and Hispanic caucuses in Congress raising those concerns about funding states' distribution efforts, providing resources for outreach in minority communities and safeguarding immigrants' status information. He called those requirements part of "a pattern of discriminatory acts" by the Trump administration.

The current plans "will dissuade the undocumented community from going near the vaccine … but it will also impede the effectiveness of the entire vaccination program" if no critical mass of people opt to be vaccinated to build up immunity, Cuomo said.

Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had 593 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. It had 583 coronavirus patients on Monday.

The largest health system in the state said it had 75 coronavirus-related admissions over the last 24 hours, 44 of which were on Long Island. Staten Island remains Northwell's hot spot, with 152 COVID-19 patients at Staten Island University Hospital.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park saw a slight decrease in coronavirus patients on Tuesday. It had 65 on Tuesday, compared to 71 the day prior.

With David Reich-Hale

