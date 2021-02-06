Nassau County is postponing COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Sunday at its two county-run sites because of a storm expected to dump up to nine inches of snow on Long Island.

The county will reschedule all vaccine appointments made for Sunday at the Yes We Can Community Center in New Cassel and at Nassau Community College, County Executive Laura Curran said Saturday. The new appointments will be for Tuesday night, and anyone who cannot make it on Tuesday will be rescheduled individually, she said.

Those with Sunday appointments should receive two emails, one postponing the appointment and one for the new appointment, Curran said.

Suffolk County's sites already were scheduled to be closed Sunday because the county ran out of its allocation, county spokesman Derek Poppe said in an email.

Curran spoke shortly after the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released statistics showing that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York dropped to the lowest number since Dec. 27, as the percentage of positive coronavirus test results stayed level at 4.31%, the lowest rate since November.

But the 158 New Yorkers, including 24 Long Islanders, who died of COVID-19 on Friday were a reminder of the pandemic’s continuing toll, as Cuomo warned against large gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday that could further the spread of the virus.

"Super Bowl weekend is here and while the instinct may be to celebrate together, we cannot get cocky — we must continue doing the things we know are effective at taming the virus: Wear a mask, adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings," the governor said in a statement.

The 7,804 hospitalizations on Friday were down from 7,937 on Thursday, part of a decline since Jan. 18, when, following a holiday and post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, there were 9,273 people with COVID-19 in New York hospitals, the highest number since early May.

"New York's positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline from the holiday surge, a reflection of the discipline New Yorkers have shown to defeat the virus," Cuomo said.

Although Long Island’s numbers also have been falling, the region continued to have the state’s highest seven-day positivity rate: 5.57%. The statewide seven-day rate was 4.58%.

Of the 11,252 people who tested positive for the virus on Friday, 771 were in Suffolk County and 757 were in Nassau.

Fourteen Nassau residents and 10 Suffolk residents died of COVID-19 on Friday.

With John Asbury and Craig Schneider

