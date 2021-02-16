The seven-day average of positivity in COVID-19 tests continued to drop statewide, though the daily average saw a jump, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The seven-day average dropped to 3.71%, the lowest level since Nov. 28, he said. The daily average in test results from Monday increased to 4.95%, up from 3.53% the previous day.

Cuomo said that daily fluctuations are not critical and the important factor is the longer-term trends.

The state has been on a steady decline in positivity levels and case numbers since mid-January, after a spike in those numbers during the holiday season.

"The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers should be commended for that."

The seven-day average on Long Island also continued to drop, to 4.58%, though that remained the highest level of any region in the state. The level in New York City was 4.39%.

The number of new confirmed cases was 579 in Nassau County, 526 in Suffolk County, and 3,700 in New York City.

A total of 107 people died in the state on Monday of causes related to COVID-19. They included six in Nassau and nine in Suffolk.

The number of people hospitalized because of the virus dropped by three statewide, to 6,620. That number, too, has been on a steady decline since the holiday spike.

Cuomo on Monday defended himself against allegations that the state was covering up the number of deaths caused by the virus in nursing homes, though he accepted responsibility for what he called a "void" of information on the matter.

The governor said the state did not turn over those numbers to state legislators last summer because it was first dealing with a request from the U.S. Department of Justice for the same information.

Cuomo also said the state did not act irresponsibly in sending nursing home patients back to their original facilities after they were hospitalized for the virus. He said the nursing homes agreed to take them back and keep them in isolated units, and that the move also freed up badly needed hospital beds for other COVID-19 patients.

Some state legislators including fellow Democrats have called for an investigation into Cuomo’s handling of the nursing home situation.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk. The state had previously expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Feb. 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.