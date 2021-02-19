This story was reported by Candice Ferrette, Joan Gralla and Bart Jones. It was written by Jones.

COVID-19 vaccination sites run by Nassau and Suffolk counties were largely shut down on Friday because of bad weather or lack of supplies, officials said, though the state plans to keep its vaccination centers open.

The sites in Nassau were closed Friday because of the snow and ice storm, but will resume operations on Saturday, only for second doses, a spokesperson for County Executive Laura Curran said.

The county could not do first doses this week or weekend because it did not receive its first dose allocation from the federal government due to delays caused by the storm, said spokesperson Vicki DeStefano. The Nassau-run vaccine sites are at the Yes We Can Community Center in New Cassel and Nassau Community College in East Garden City.

All appointments on Thursday and Friday were for second doses and were canceled because of the storm, she said. They have been rescheduled for Monday.

Sites in Brentwood and Riverhead in Suffolk County were only partially open on Friday, a spokesperson for County Executive Steve Bellone said. The county did not receive first doses from the federal government this week either due to bad weather across the county, so did not administer any, he said.

But some 2,700 second doses were being administered as scheduled on Friday, said spokesperson Derek Poppe. The county already had those doses in its possession.

Suffolk's third and newest vaccine site, located at Suffolk County Community College's Selden campus, will not open Friday and will stay shut until vaccines are delivered, Poppe said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday that the state's sites would remain open.

Mass vaccination sites run by the state at Jones Beach and Stony Brook University were open Thursday despite the snowstorm, and were scheduled to be opened on Friday, state officials said Thursday.

In a statement late Thursday, Cuomo said: "The Federal government has informed New York that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for Week 10 — which were scheduled to be delivered between February 12 and February 21 — are delayed due to the winter storms continuing to impact much of the country. Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday."

He added: "This delay will undoubtedly pose a logistical challenge for New York — but as we have shown over the last 350-plus days, we are New York Tough, and we are up to the challenge."

Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health is working with providers including local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and federally qualified health centers.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk. The state had previously expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Feb. 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.