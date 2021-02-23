State: Second case of virus variant found on Long Island, though positivity is falling

A second case of the South African variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Nassau County, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, though overall positivity levels in tests for the virus continued to decline statewide.

Health officials also confirmed 18 new cases of the U.K. variant statewide, bringing the total to 154, he said. The state had reported Long Island's first case of the South African variant on Sunday, with Nassau County confirming that an individual living in Glen Head had contracted it.

Health agencies have been tracking the emergence of variants to study how contagious they are and consider the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

The seven-day average for positivity in test results statewide was 3.46%, continuing a steady drop, while the daily positivity rate from 157,333 test results on Monday was 4.23%. The seven-day level on Long Island was 4.3%, while New York City registered 4.49%.

"The decline in our hospitalization and infection rates is all thanks to the dedication New Yorkers have time and again shown to defeating this invisible enemy," Cuomo said.

The number of new confirmed positives from test results Monday was 640 in Nassau County, 554 in Suffolk County, and 3,532 in New York City.

Cuomo released the latest figures a day after making moves to facilitate further reopening of economic activity, including partially allowing the partial return of movie theaters in New York City, expanding the number of people allowed at indoor weddings and catering halls, and relaxing criteria to allow visits at nursing homes under certain conditions.

"As our rates continue to decline, we are opening back up our economy and proving that vaccine distribution can be fair and equitable," Cuomo said. "The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we're not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands."

Meanwhile, Dr. Dave Chokshi, the New York City health commissioner, said the city is making plans, with visiting nurses and traveling clinicians, to distribute the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to those who can’t travel in person to seek the shots. The city said it is aiming to begin doing so next month, even though the vaccine has not yet been authorized for emergency use.

"We will be ready to very rapidly do the door-to-door, or in-home, vaccination for homebound seniors," he said.The city is awaiting submissions to federal regulators by the company, he said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not expected to require the same cold storage as the two currently approved ones, by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

So far, 1.547 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. His goal is 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated — not just 5 million doses — by June.

With Matthew Chayes

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk. The state had previously expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Feb. 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.