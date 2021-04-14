Northwell Health will vaccinate workers who are constructing the new Islanders arena at Belmont Park, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a visit to Long Island Wednesday.

Cuomo appeared at the site of the UBS Arena the day after two horses were killed and 58 were saved after a fire raced through the stables at a Belmont Park barn.

"Northwell is going to vaccinate the women and men who are building this complex, so we’ll build it and we can build it safely," he said.

The state has set aside 900 doses for the workers, with the first shots administered Wednesday, he said. Health care workers will administer 50 shots a day, six days a week to start.

The governor praised the new arena as one of the best in the United States, saying it will create $850 million in annual economic activity and 3,200 permanent jobs.

He said it will be ready before the end of the year and the new hockey season.

But he warned the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

"COVID is not gone: 58 people died yesterday from COVID," Cuomo said. "People die every day. Nurses, doctors put their lives on the line every day … Thousands of people go to the hospital every day because of COVID, still … You see countries around the world where you see COVID come back."

Cuomo was surrounded by local health care and building trades officials who lavishly praised his leadership during the pandemic. The event was closed to the media.

The governor has been under attack over allegations of sexual harassment from several women, including some who worked for his administration, and for allegedly withholding state data on nursing home deaths from the pandemic. Those in attendance focused on his performance through the health crisis.

"We were at war with an invisible enemy, an enemy we couldn’t see, couldn’t touch, couldn’t feel," said Michael Dowling, head of Northwell Health.

NYC honoring J&J vaccine appointments

A day after the vaccine for Johnson & Johnson was put on pause over concerns about the potential of vacinees developing blood clots, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said "the vast majority" of appointments booked with the city government for Johnson & Johnson’s single shots were being honored at the original date and time — but with either the first of Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna’s two-dose shots.

About 4,000 New Yorkers who were due to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot on Tuesday were being rescheduled for the other vaccine options later this week, Chokshi said, speaking at Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daily news conference.

Chokshi said the city’s month-old program to use the Johnson & Johnson shots to go door-to-door and vaccinate homebound New Yorkers is being suspended until at least Sunday — and the city is working to use taxis or ambulettes to transport would-be recipients to an in-person vaccine administration site.

De Blasio said he wants the federal government to figure out what’s needed to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, "with whatever appropriate guidance is the best solution."

He added: "We really need the federal government to move quickly. This is, again — this is a big curveball based on a few very cases. I do respect the concept of ‘abundance of caution,’ but now it’s incumbent upon the federal government to come to its decisions quickly and give us instructions so we can get to work."

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Since March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Since April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

