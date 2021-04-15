Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Thursday said that key coronavirus indicators in New York are at their lowest rates since late last year, though according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the state is faring worse than most others.

In a news release, Cuomo’s office said the statewide positivity rate, averaged over seven days, was 3.05%, the lowest since Nov. 25, and that 46 people died on Wednesday from COVID-19. The office said that hospitalizations were at 3,963, the lowest since December.

The CDC uses slightly different metrics that show the state isn’t doing as well as others. The CDC statistics measure the COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 of the general population. The state's positivity rate captures the number of people who test positive out of the population tested.

Excluding New York City, which reported 265 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, the state overall had 234 cases per 100,000. All but a half dozen or so states have a lower case count, the CDC figures show.

The average death rate — tracking at 1.4 deaths per 100,000 over seven days outside of New York City and 4.3 per 100,000 in the city — is also above that of most states.

According to the latest statistics on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' website, New York has the nation's highest number of virus-related hospitalizations despite being the country's fourth most-populous state, with 4,743 adults who are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Those statistics are as of Saturday.

By comparison, the nation's most populous state, California, has 2,182 hospitalized; Texas, the second most populous has 3,374; and the third biggest, Florida, has 3,762.

Following a day when the governor said the state will be relaxing rules for horse and auto racing, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in a letter asked Cuomo to expand permitted capacity at the Nassau Coliseum to 50% by May 7. She said that since the state loosened rules to allow large arenas to reopen at 10% capacity in early February, there has been continued progress as more New Yorkers are vaccinated.

"I believe that expanding capacity to 50% will still allow for our fans to safely enjoy the game. The increased capacity would not change the health and safety measures, which are in place at Nassau Coliseum for the 2021 season, including wearing a mask, and contactless experience with mobile ticketing and ordering," according to the letter, dated Thursday.

Also Thursday, ticket sales were reported to be strong at both the Islanders’ present and future homes, with 90% of season tickets sold out at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, which is still under construction and targeted to open in November.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Since March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Since April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

