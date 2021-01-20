This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Lisa L. Colangelo, David Reich-Hale and Bart Jones.

It's going to take about seven and a half months at the current rate to vaccinate the people who are in the queue of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, and the state may run out of product on a week-by-week basis, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

He said the state has two or three days of supply left from this week's allocation and will have to wait for another delivery from the federal government to continue the effort.

Cuomo said his focus is on making the distribution of the vaccines fair and efficient, so that health care staff, essential workers and people over 65 years of age, among qualifying groups, all get their fair share of the available shots in each region.

"The best we can do is be fair to everyone … appreciating we don’t have enough supply," Cuomo said during an afternoon briefing with reporters.

Just vaccinating those currently eligible, under the priorities set by the state to adapt to federal guidance, "it’s going to take us seven and a half months … but at least I want us to say, we were fair with what we had," he said.

Of those categories, the state said 1.3 million health care workers, or 21%, are left to be vaccinated, as well as 1.7 million essential workers, or 27%, and 3.2 million residents over 65 years old, or 52% of that population.

Despite a falling positivity rate across the board in the state and its regions, Cuomo called the level of people hospitalized due to the virus "concerning" for Long Island and the upstate regions of Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley — each registering at 0.06% of patients.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

That percent translated to 1,671 people on Long Island in hospitals due to the coronavirus, according to the state's figures.

"Hospitalization rate is what they call a lagging indicator," Cuomo said. "What does that mean? That means you get infected … several days later you start to feel ill … several days later you are more concerned and you go get a test … several days later you get sicker and you go into the hospital … if you don’t get better you go into the ICU; if you don’t get better you go into intubation, and then question mark."

However, Northwell Health, the Long Island-based largest health system in the state, said that it’s seen very little increase in hospitalizations throughout its service area, including in the region.

Northwell, had 1,356 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 681 at Long Island facilities. A week ago, Northwell had 1,322 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, with 651 on Long Island. During the height of the pandemic, Northwell was reporting daily increases of about 300 patients per day.

The state registered a positivity rate of 6.84% out of 195,409 people tested on Tuesday. Across the state, the number of people hospitalized because of the virus grew by 37 to 9,273 and 185 people died of coronavirus-related causes.

In other vaccine developments, New York City was forced to cancel or reschedule 23,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week because of a lack of supply, in part because of logistical delays in the delivery of the Moderna vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily news conference on Wednesday.

To address the shortfall, de Blasio asked the federal government to free up 65,000 doses of the vaccine, currently kept in storage and reserved for a second dose, that can be immediately used to vaccinate city residents. Those second doses, which may not be administered for several weeks, can be backfilled by the manufacturers, he said.

"We need to think differently in this moment given that the overall supply is not what we need it to be," de Blasio said. "We need to rethink in this moment."

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others deemed to be immunocompromised. The state had recently expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Jan. 12. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Added to follow federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older.

People who are deemed to be immunocompromised. The state will issue specific guidance on who qualifies. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

On Long Island, residents have complained this week about their struggles booking vaccine reservations, with state sites in the region listed by the state as having no appointments available.

A message Wednesday on the Nassau County government website said all appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at the sites its Department of Health is operating are booked until the end of the week "due to a smaller allotment of vaccines received."

"We do not anticipate any further appointments will be added until next week," the message read.

The county's Health Department is running vaccination clinics at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury and Nassau Community College in Garden City.

In New York City, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said 103,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine — including 54,200 first doses and 49,200 second doses — were delayed because of "logistical issues from the distributor of the vaccine," and are now expected to be delivered Wednesday and Thursday.

"We have folks right now who need help and who need to be protected," the mayor said, adding that he believed the new administration of President Joe Biden would also expedite production of the vaccine. "We need to save lives right now."

In total, the city has vaccinated just under 500,000 residents, including nearly 40,000 people in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the city also set a goal of vaccinating 50,000 senior citizens living in public housing complexes.

Pharmacists on Long Island who signed up to participate in the vaccination program are getting lots of interest from the community. But the supply they have is going quickly.

Tom D’Angelo, who runs Americare in Garden City and Franklin Square Pharmacy in Franklin Square, said Wednesday he had almost finished administering the first 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine he received. After making sure his staff was vaccinated, they turned to serving customers 65 and over on Monday.

For now, his staff is vaccinating about 120 people a day at the Garden City site.

He is starting to book appointments to use the next 600 doses he recently received.

"We are getting our part done," said D’Angelo, who is also president of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York. "If more supply comes, we can do more."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.