The state is set to receive a 33% increase in its vaccine distribution which could rapidly escalate its time frame for inoculating all New Yorkers, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and the White House’s COVID vaccine coordinator announced Friday.

The state will receive on average 1.65 million weekly doses of the vaccine by the end of April — a third more than it has previously gotten and 3.5 times the amount from Jan. 20 when President Joe Biden took office.

The additional number of people who will be able to get the shot, Schumer said, would fill Yankee Stadium to capacity.

"New York’s COVID-19 vaccine supercharge is now underway and it’s going to make it easier and quicker for many more people to get a vaccine," Schumer said at a news conference outside a community health center in Manhattan.

The recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package includes $160 billion in funding to increase the allocation and distribution of the vaccine, including $500 million in direct funds to New York State.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan will be used to set up vaccination sites at 200 community health centers across the state — predominantly in communities of color — and to hire 5,000 more local public health workers to administer the vaccine.

"We are moving very quickly to get the money out the door," said Jeff Zients, Biden’s vaccine coordinator. "Because of all of these acts — more vaccines, more vaccinators and more places to get vaccinated — we are making real progress."

Vaccines, Zients said, will also soon be available at 20,000 neighborhood pharmacies, up from the current 14,000.

To date, the U.S. is averaging about 2.5 million doses each day, with the pace likely to dramatically increase with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

Biden announced last week that all American adults will be eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine by May 1.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the Biden administration had surpassed its initial goal of administering at least 100 million vaccination shots within 100 days of taking office. The administration has revised its goal upward to 150 million doses in that time frame.

According to the CDC, as of 6 a.m. Friday, more than 118 million shots had been administered, counting first and second doses. It was day 58 since Biden took office.

Survey: Many health care workers not getting shots

Meanwhile, a new poll found that although health care workers were among the first people eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a large number have not taken the shots and may never get inoculated.

As New York and other states work to get residents vaccinated to stop spread of the virus, a Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 30% of health care workers either don’t plan on getting vaccinated or are undecided.

Fifty-two percent of health care workers have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 19% are either scheduled to get vaccinated or plan to do so. Eighteen percent don’t plan on getting vaccinated and 12% are unsure.

Health care workers in New York and other states were the first people eligible to receive the vaccines.

Hesitancy to receive a vaccine was higher in those with low-paying jobs such as home health aides, employees with less education, Republicans and Black health care workers. Polls of the general public also have found that Republicans and Black Americans are less likely to plan to get vaccinated, with the resistance among some Black people attributed in part to current and past bias and abuse in the health care system.

The survey of 1,327 health care workers nationwide, described as the most comprehensive of its kind, included those working in hospitals, assisted-living facilities and people’s homes. It was taken from February 11 to March 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

A national Kaiser survey last month of the general public that had questions that were worded differently found that 15% of Americans would not get vaccinated, 7% would do so only if required for work, school or other activities, and 22% wanted to "wait and see" how the vaccine worked in others.

Vaccination levels were highest in hospitals — 66% of employees received at least one dose — and lowest in those working in people’s homes, at 26%. Roughly half of those working in doctors’ offices and in nursing homes and other assisted-living facilities received vaccines.

On Long Island, 80% of hospital employees have received at least one vaccine dose, and 74% are fully vaccinated, according to state health department data. For example, at Stony Brook University Hospital, 82% of employees have been vaccinated, hospital officials said.

Statewide, 78% of health care workers have received at least one dose, and 73% are fully vaccinated, state data shows.

The survey of health care workers found that about 80% who did not plan to get the vaccine or weren’t sure were worried about side effects and wanted to wait longer to see how the vaccines affect others.

In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has launched a campaign to encourage all residents to get vaccinated, including in Black and Latino communities where vaccination rates are low but the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection are high.

The governor has said the state is in a race to get enough people vaccinated before more contagious and possibly more deadly variants of the virus take root.

On Friday, three new mass vaccination sites run by the state opened on Long Island at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Stony Brook University at Southampton, and SUNY Old Westbury.

Long Island's level of positivity in tests for COVID-19 has plateaued at nearly 4.5%, after falling to about 1% during the summer. It spiked to about 10% during a holiday season surge.

With David Olson

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Beginning March 10, 2021: State residents age 60 and older (the age threshold had been 65 and older). Beginning March 17, 2021: “Public-facing” government and public employees.

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services.

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.