This story was reported by Catherine Carrera, Matthew Chayes, Lisa L. Colangelo, Bart Jones, David Olson, Antonio Planas and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Colangelo and Jones.

New York City may run out of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this week, officials said Tuesday, while New York State says it has no available slots left to schedule appointments at most of the mass vaccination sites it runs.

More than 800,000 people have been vaccinated in New York State against the COVID-19 virus so far, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, but with millions to go in a state of about 19.5 million residents, some are becoming increasingly frustrated and angry that they can't schedule an appointment to get the potentially lifesaving shots.

"This is just a crazy thing. This is not the way this should be rolled out," said Jessica Gurevitch, a professor at Stony Brook University who is eligible for the vaccine, both because she is over 65 and is a teacher. "This should be rolled out in a much more competent way, and it’s being done so in a totally chaotic free-for-all."

She's had four appointments for the first of two shots canceled so far, and says she's about had it.

Residents had few options on Tuesday for scheduling appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites, since available slots filled up quickly after they were released over the past week on the state sign-up website.

The state vaccination website, which has information only on sites that the state operates, showed early Tuesday afternoon that there were no slots available at Jones Beach, Stony Brook University or most other sites around the state. The only availability listed was for upstate Potsdam, Plattsburgh and Utica.

The website says that it lists availability through April 16.

A spokesman for Cuomo, Jack Sterne, said: "We are working around the clock and doing everything humanly possible to get every New Yorker who wants a vaccine inoculated, and we are working closely with all providers to get them the supplies they need. No one should have their appointment canceled — but unfortunately the federal government's supply doesn’t come anywhere close to the demand here in New York."

The state health department advised residents to also contact pharmacies, hospitals and county health departments for vaccinations.

But New York State does not have a website where residents can find vaccination sites not run by the state.

New York City has a site on which users can put in a ZIP code or address to find a site near them. That includes private physicians’ practices and pharmacies, as well as city-run sites. Long Islanders who have jobs in New York City that are currently eligible for vaccinations can obtain vaccines at city-run sites.

The crunch to obtain an appointment for a vaccine shot — what some residents are dubbing "the golden ticket" — has become a desperate search for many because in a matter of days last week the state increased the number of people eligible from about 2 million to 7 million.

At the same time, the federal government has not only failed to increase the allotment of doses for New York State, but was cutting it this week from 300,000 to 250,000, according to Cuomo.

Sterne said the cut was made "without explanation. The problem all along has been a lack of allocation from Washington, and now that we've expanded the population of those eligible, the federal government continues to fail to meet the demand. Hopefully that will change with the new administration and New Yorkers won't face having their appointments canceled because too few doses are coming from the federal government."

The race to vaccinate people is a serious one: on Tuesday the United States surpassed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, more than any country, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the pandemic's trends.

Suffolk County officials said Tuesday they expect about 1,200 doses of the vaccine this week, up from 600 last week.

Appointments hard to get

Amid the shortage, some health care systems on Long Island are urging patients not to contact their doctors for appointments.

"We are notifying each of our patients individually when you can schedule your vaccination," NYU Langone, which operates NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island in Mineola, along with physician practices on the Island, said on its website.

"This is based on both your eligibility and our available supply … Please do not call your doctor’s office about scheduling your vaccination appointment, as they are not able to schedule these appointments."

Late last week, the Mount Sinai Health System and Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers canceled appointments for vaccinations because of a lack of supply.

Dr. David Battinelli, vice president and chief medical officer at Northwell Health, said Tuesday he hospital network anticipates "getting less [vaccine] this week."

Northwell Health acknowledged that some people have had appointments canceled because the health system didn't have enough vaccine supply.

Mount Sinai said it canceled all appointments from Friday through Tuesday and advised it would open appointments when it receives enough vaccine. As of early Tuesday afternoon, there was no related update.

For its sites, the state has a list of people eligible for "standby" who can be notified of open appointments on short notice in case a vaccination site has extra vaccines because of no-shows or other reasons. It remains unclear how people can get on that list.

With COVID-19 vaccine in short supply, Cuomo asked New York-based Pfizer if the state could purchase doses directly from the pharmaceutical firm.

But on Tuesday, the company said it could not sell vaccines to New York without first getting the approval of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services because it had received an emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration.

"Pfizer is open to collaborating with HHS on a distribution model that gives as many Americans as possible access to our vaccine as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement. "However, before we can sell directly to State governments, HHS would need to approve that proposal based on the EUA granted to Pfizer by the FDA."

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others deemed to be immunocompromised. The state had recently expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Jan. 12. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Added to follow federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older.

People who are deemed to be immunocompromised. The state will issue specific guidance on who qualifies. SOURCE: New York State

NYC may run out of vaccine this week

New York City is two days from running out of the coronavirus vaccine, and needing to start canceling scheduled vaccination appointments, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"We will literally have nothing left to give as of Friday," he said, speaking Tuesday at his daily news conference.

There will not be a resupply delivery until next Tuesday, he said, meaning appointments would not restart until that Wednesday.

"This is crazy. This is not the way it should be," he said.

He called on the federal government, New York State and the manufacturers to speed up the resupply. De Blasio did not say how or whether canceled appointments would be rescheduled.

Gurevitch, the Stony Brook professor, said she’s "spent hours and hours and hours online where it keeps crashing and freezing." Then the site says no more appointments available.

"I can go to Plattsburgh" for the shot, she said. "I live in Suffolk County. I’m going to go to Plattsburg to get a vaccination? That’s not reasonable."

Massapequa Park resident Dale Pomeranz said she got the bad news via a text early Monday night explaining her COVID-19 vaccination appointment on Jan. 28 in Syosset was canceled "due to a limited supply."

Pomeranz, a retired teacher who said she qualified for the vaccine because of her age, told Newsday she spent her Tuesday morning unsuccessfully calling the Syosset clinic trying to reschedule. She then managed to speak to someone working for the state on the phone, and provided her personal information, only to find out the nearest vaccine appointment was in Binghamton.

She hung up out of frustration, Pomeranz said.

"I got double-whammied," she said of her failing to secure another appointment first through the clinic and then the state. "And I tried a whole bunch of other places today. And there is just nothing. It’s terrible."

Pomeranz and her husband have mostly isolated themselves to their home since the onset of the pandemic, she said.

The couple was hopeful they would each get vaccinated and visit their family in Florida, especially because they want to meet their baby grandson, Pomeranz said.

"Neither of us will fly unless we get the vaccine," she said.

Pomeranz added her husband has secured a vaccine appointment for early February in Jones Beach.

She said she will tag along and cross her fingers.

"Maybe they’ll be nice and give it to me," Pomeranz said. "It’s worth trying."

Poll: Over a quarter not seeking vaccine

As state officials struggled with reduced vaccine supplies, a new poll released Tuesday shows 27% of New Yorkers do not plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at all.

That could mean trouble for achieving what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and health experts call "herd immunity" — the 75% to 90% of the population that needs to be vaccinated to essentially bring the virus under control.

Some 69% of people who responded to the Siena College Poll said they will get vaccinated and 7% already have received the vaccine.

"More than two-thirds of those who’ve not yet been vaccinated say they plan to but about one-quarter of New Yorkers say they don’t plan on getting the vaccine, including about one-third of Republicans, independents, voters under 35, and Black and Latino voters," Steven Greenberg, Siena College pollster, said in a statement.

Those numbers are slightly better than a nextLI survey conducted last June which showed less than half of Long Islanders would get the vaccinated.

At that time, only 53% of Long Islanders said they intended to get a vaccine once it was available, 16% said they would not and 31% were unsure.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in December showed 27% of respondents would "probably" or "definitely" not get the COVID-19 vaccine even if it was free and declared safe by scientists.

Since the state launched its vaccination effort, Long Islanders have been flooding the state's website and telephone hotline to register, and many have flocked to the vaccine sites since last week — including one that opened at Stony Brook on Monday.

Greenberg said 55% of New Yorkers polled said the worst of the pandemic is yet to come while only 31% thought the worst was over.

The poll surveyed 804 registered voters from New York State between Jan. 10 and Jan.13.

Lower virus positivity on Long Island

The state recorded an additional 12,512 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 1,157 in Nassau County and 1,293 in Suffolk County, according to figures released by the governor's office.

Based on the 177,269 test results reported on Monday, the statewide daily positivity rate was 7.06%.

Long Island’s seven-day average of positive test results dipped slightly to 7.68% on Monday from 7.84% on Sunday — making it the second highest of all regions in the state behind Mohawk Valley.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state increased to 9,236.

The grim death toll attributed to COVID-19 increased by 167, with 12 victims in Nassau County and 14 in Suffolk County.

Northwell on Tuesday also said it had 1,386 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, up from 1,324 the same period a week ago. At the pandemic's peak in March and April, Northwell was reporting an increase of about 300 per day.

"We are pretty happy with this," said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at Northwell Health. "Maybe the fear of the new mutation scared some people. Everyone knows mutations are bad."

At the state's Jones Beach mass vaccination site, operations appeared to be running smoothly on Tuesday, with no long lines in sight.

Residents were entering the site in their cars, getting their vaccinations, and leaving within about 45 minutes.

Vaccine seekers pulled into one large white tent for check-in, were handed some papers to fill out, and then were directed to another adjacent tent where they were injected by a nurse.

After that they were directed to park in the parking lot, and turn on their hazard lights and beep their horn if they felt any adverse reactions to the shot. They had to wait 15 minutes to see if they were having a reaction.

Workers wrote the time people who had the shot could leave on their windshield with a pink marker.

State troopers were on hand in their patrol cars for security, though the situation was calm and orderly. National Guardsmen were also helping out, directing cars and performing other functions.

Some districts move to remote instruction

Some district leaders say they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in some of their school communities, prompting them to switch to remote instruction this week.

Elmont Superintendent Kenneth Rosner notified families in a letter Monday that "several students" from Covert Avenue Elementary School tested positive and the school would be closed until Jan. 25. The closure, he said, is "due to previous quarantines and an increasing number of cases in the area."

In the Lynbrook district, the Waverly Park Elementary School in East Rockaway "can no longer staff the building appropriately for in-person learning" because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, Lynbrook Superintendent Melissa Burak said in a letter to families last week.

"As you know, there have been rising numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 since the December break," Burak said. "Waverly Park has been particularly hit hard."

Students at that school were put on a remote instruction schedule Jan. 14 that was expected to last through Friday.

Hicksville Middle School students are also on a remote schedule through Friday because of "the number of staff required to quarantine" after a positive case was reported Monday, a notice on the district website stated.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.