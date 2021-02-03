Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday she wants the state to streamline rules allowing the reopening of hard-hit catering halls that have been shut down since the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic — so they can "restart the party safely."

On Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state is allowing catering halls to host events for up to 150 guests, beginning March 15.

"The catering hall guidance is stale, and we are eagerly awaiting the refresh that may be coming from New York State, so the catering halls can sort out details, like how does dancing work, what does a cocktail hour look like? What does the testing operation look like?," Curran said.

Curran said multiple events can take place at the same time, as long as they are staggered at starting and ending times, and separate entrances and exits are in place for the different events. "These larger venues would have a very hard time surviving one event at a time," she said.

"As new populations become eligible, we stand ready to incorporate them into our vigorous vaccine scheduling," she said.

NYC health commissioner tests positive

New York City’s health commissioner has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Wednesday.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, who since August has overseen the city’s coronavirus response, had not yet been vaccinated, said Dr. Jay Varma, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s senior adviser for the pandemic.

Varma said Chokshi had begun working a requisite number of shifts at vaccine hubs to be qualified under city policy for when a municipal employee should be vaccinated.

De Blasio and other senior city leaders had not been in contact with Chokshi in some time so don’t need to quarantine, de Blasio said. City business is largely done virtually, said Dr. Mitch Katz, who helps lead the city’s test and trace efforts and is in charge of the public hospitals.

"We’re all human beings. There’s always the possibility that COVID can reach us."

