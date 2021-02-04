The presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature called on the state to set up a mass vaccination site at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, saying Long Island needs more help in fighting COVID-19 since it has persistently registered the highest infection rate of any region in New York.

The call for more urgent action in the region came during a Thursday morning vaccine hearing at the legislative building in Mineola, citing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's own complaints about Long Island's positivity rate tracking higher.

"Long Island has continued to see the highest infection rate in the state. In the governor's own words 'Long Island, Long Island, Long Island,'" Nassau Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), speaking for the Republican majority, said Thursday.

He noted that the Democratic governor and other officials are opening a mass vaccination site on Friday at Yankee Stadium, where 15,000 doses will be administered in the first week.

Nicolello said that is almost as many as Nassau County has administered since the vaccine rollout began weeks ago.

"That is why I join my colleagues on behalf of Nassau County residents struggling to receive the vaccine, in asking that the governor open up a mass vaccination site at the Nassau Coliseum," he said. "This will allow more residents to get tested, lower our infection rate, and allow more businesses to open, and continue to rebuild."

Republicans hold an 11-8 majority on the county's Legislature. Democrats supported the proposal.

Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) said: "If the logistics work, we are open to using this and other sites in Nassau to facilitate vaccinations to our residents."

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state already operates mass vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook University, though their operations are limited because of the scarcity of vaccine doses.

Pop-up vaccine sites canceled

At the same time, two pop-up vaccination sites scheduled to open next week in Long Beach and Riverhead — and announced Wednesday by Cuomo — have been canceled, hospital officials said Thursday.

Northwell Health on Thursday said the one-day vaccination programs planned for two faith-based locations on Long Island were being rescheduled.

Northwell was scheduled to be at Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church in Long Beach and First Baptist Church in Riverhead next Tuesday.

The health system didn’t say why the events were canceled or when they’d be rescheduled. Cuomo’s office said on Thursday said the state has not yet released the list of pop-up sites for next week, but more Long Island locations will be among them.

Rev. Cynthia A. Liggon at First Baptist Church said she believed the state had selected the Riverhead church as a vaccination site, but logistics needed to be worked out.

Representatives at Christian Light could not be reached for comment.

Northwell Health also said that links on its own website for vaccine appointments will appear sporadically.

In a statement, the New Hyde Park-based health system said it "only books appointments based on the amount of product in hand. We have been challenged by working with a limited supply of doses and most of our shipments are now allocated for those who need a second shot."

Northwell added that it is still opening first-dose appointments when possible.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others deemed to be immunocompromised. The state had recently expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Jan. 12. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

The state said it would issue specific guidance before adding those who could qualify as immunocompromised due to health conditions. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Cuomo has said repeatedly that New York's problem is not lack of distribution capacity, but lack of vaccine supply. The state was getting between 250,000 and 300,000 doses a week, which the federal government has increased by about 20% starting this week, Cuomo said.

But that is far short of what the state of 19.5 million people needs to vaccinate enough residents quickly to get the virus under control, according to Cuomo and health experts.

New York on Wednesday expanded its campaign to vaccinate some of the populations hardest hit by COVID-19, saying that a mosque and a Roman Catholic church on Long Island were among 35 sites the state is setting up this week to reach Blacks, Latinos and other underserved communities.

One-day pop-up sites opened Wednesday at the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury and St. Rosalie’s Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays.

"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate, and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities."

State: Lowest virus positivity in months

New York State on Thursday marked the lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 28, as a holiday spike in cases declined for the 27th day in a row.

The daily level of 4.38% from 169,186 test results Wednesday was more good news, Cuomo said, but he warned New Yorkers not to "get cocky" this Super Bowl weekend and ignore virus mitigation measures.

The number of people tested for the virus has declined recently from above 200,000 people per day many days in January.

"The good news is New York's numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes," Cuomo said. "As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID — we must remain vigilant: be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and stay New York Tough."

The weekly statewide average of 4.72% was the lowest since Dec. 3 and marked the 27th straight day of decline in that indicator.

The positivity level on Long Island also continued to drop, with the weekly average registering at 5.65%, the second day in a row it was below 6%, though it was tied with the Mid-Hudson region for highest level in the state. The weekly positivity level in New York City was 5.01%.

The number of new confirmed cases from test results Wednesday was 611 in Nassau, 651 in Suffolk, and 2,939 in New York City. Those numbers were well below figures from previous weeks, but the overall number of tests had also dropped in the region — possibly due to the bad weather.

A total of 7,967 people were hospitalized due to the virus in the state, a decrease of 115 from the previous day. Statewide 135 people died Wednesday of COVID-19-related causes.

With David Reich-Hale

