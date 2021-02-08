A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open Wednesday at Citi Field, while public school students in grades six to eight will come back to school for in-person instruction starting Feb. 25, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

On a paralell track, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that New York City restaurants will be able to open at 25% capacity on Friday so they can bring back staff and get their operations running for a big dining-out day on Valentine's Day.

Initially, Cuomo had announced a Valentine's Day opening.

The new vaccination site will give preference to residents of Queens along with taxi drivers and food service workers, de Blasio said. It follows the opening of a similar site last week at Yankee Stadium which is only for residents of the Bronx, a borough especially hard-hit by the pandemic.

Drivers eligible for shots at Citi Field must be licensed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission, the city said.

De Blasio said teachers and staff in grades six to eight schools will return a day earlier, on Feb. 24.

"This is gonna be great for New York City," he said.

Middle school educators will also be prioritized for vaccination in the run-up to opening.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers in the New York City schools, said the return to classes in middle schools is tied to COVID-19 testing requirements and other mitigation measures as well.

"Under the terms of its agreement with the state, the city has the right to reopen more schools when it has built enough capacity to maintain its strict in-school coronavirus testing standard," Mulgrew said in a statement. " … The UFT will be monitoring to ensure that the testing regimen, the presence of personal protective equipment and social distancing requirements are strictly adhered to as new grades and buildings reopen."

Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, on Monday reported a small increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, including Long Island. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has repeatedly pointed to the higher hospitalization level in the region.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell said it had 1,258 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, compared to 1,193 a week ago.

On Long Island, Northwell had 615 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up from 580 a week ago.

The numbers remain well below the 3,400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Northwell reported during the height of the pandemic in early April. It's also lower than the nearly 1,400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Northwell were caring for in January, after the holiday season.

With David Reich-Hale

