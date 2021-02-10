The federal government is partnering with New York to open two large vaccination sites in Brooklyn and Queens that together will give the vaccine for COVID-19 to up to 3,000 people a day when fully operational, becoming the largest such coordinated efforts in the state so far.

The state also announced that, starting Feb. 23, large arenas and stadiums will be permitted to reopen at 10% capacity, with participants having to present a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event. They will also have to meet social distancing, spacing and mask-wearing requirements. The rules apply to venues that can accommodate more than 10,000 people.

The new sites at York College in Jamaica and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn will be part of an effort, supported by President Joe Biden's administration, that is launching the week of Feb. 24 and geared to reach "socially vulnerable communities" across the state.

In making the announcement, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the virus "created low tide, low tide in America," exposing "structural racism and discrimination" inherent to the state's and country's health system and leading to higher mortality rates among Blacks and Latinos.

"COVID exposed injustices, fundamental injustices that existed all across the country," Cuomo said. "When the tide is high the tide covers all sorts of problems that lie underneath … issues that were always there."

He added: "It exposed incompetence in government … When the federal government fails to perform people die … and it showed structural racism and discrimination."

The mass vaccine sites will receive a special federal dosage allocation, in addition to those already provided to the state for its vaccination centers, and they will be jointly staffed by the state and federal governments.

Jeff Zients, the Biden administration's coordinator for the COVID-19 response, appeared at Cuomo's livestreamed briefing, to lend the federal government's support.

Zients said the new vaccine sites fit within "a comprehensive national strategy to fight the pandemic" and increase the vaccine supply for all.

"First, we are taking steps to increase the vaccine supply and get it out the door" as fast as the manufacturers can make it, Zients said. "We are organizing teams to get shots in arms … we are moving quickly to get more vaccinators on the ground" across the country, he said. That push will continue with the federal government "creating more places where Americans can get vaccinated … building new community vaccination centers from the ground up."

In Nassau County, Executive Laura Curran is asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to extend the 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants by two hours, noting coronavirus safety measures that have been put in place.

"These establishments have proven to operate safely — spending many months implementing health and safety protocols, acquiring and requiring the proper PPE, and ensuring social distancing is maintained. And the proof is in the numbers," Curran wrote in a letter to the governor on Tuesday.

Data presented by Cuomo in December indicated that restaurants and bars accounted for 1.4% of coronavirus cases, which matches the findings of county contact tracers, Curran said.

Curran also cited the income lost by restaurants and their workers because the current curfew prevents restaurants from seating diners after 8:30 p.m.

A federal judge upheld the curfew Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Curran did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With Joan Gralla

