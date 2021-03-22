New Yorkers age 50 and older will be able to schedule their vaccinations for COVID-19 starting Tuesday, another expansion of the eligibility as the state anticipates significant increases in vaccine supplies in coming weeks.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the announcement Monday during a gathering with Black community leaders at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, where he was also announcing the opening of another pop-up vaccination site.

"Tomorrow, and I want to highlight this, vaccines will be available for people 50 years old and above," Cuomo said.

People in the expanded age category should "make an appointment and get the vaccine," he said. Until now, vaccines were available to people 65 and over as well as groups prioritized by profession and vulnerability to the more severe effects of the virus.

The announcement came amid one of multiple recent livestreamed visits by Cuomo to vaccination sites in predominantly minority communities. The events have been livestreamed but closed to the press at a time when Cuomo faces investigations and calls for resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo spoke of "a new season" and "a time for renewal" as spring arrives a year after the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

"You see the earth coming back to life, after a long, cold, dark COVID winter … that has been unlike anything that we have experienced in modern times … but today is a new day," he said.

He said "over the next few weeks" the country will see a ramp-up in vaccination distribution that will allow for more people to get inoculated, but Cuomo did not specify how many people were being added to the state's eligibility list with this change.

He urged houses of worship to join the state in the vaccination effort, particularly in underserved communities since Blacks and Latinos are getting the shots at lower rates. "What we are asking is for faith-based facilities across the state to partner with local health organizations," said Cuomo, offering the state "will provide the vaccines to any facility that participates" in the campaign.

