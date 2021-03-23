Veterans can get vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment Tuesday through Friday at the Northport VA Medical Center as long as they have been a patient in the past two years, officials said on Tuesday.

Veterans who have been to a clinic operated by the VA in the last two years are also eligible, and veterans must be registered with the agency.

The clinic is located at Building 5 on the VA campus. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccinations are possible because the VA has received more supplies, a statement from the medical center said.

The clinic will shut as soon as the supplies run out.

With Joan Gralla

