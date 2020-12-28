Health care providers who fraudulently obtain or use the COVID-19 vaccine could face up to $1 million in fines and lose their state licenses, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo said he planned to immediately sign an executive order to set the strict penalties.

"We want to send a clear signal to the providers that if you violate the law on these vaccinations we will find out and you will be prosecuted," Cuomo said during a video press briefing with reporters.

The announcement comes after state officials said they are probing ParCare Health Network for possible fraud in how they received COVID-19 from the state and administered them to some members of the public, in violations of state guidelines.

The percent of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 rose sharply on Sunday, but the state is looking at whether the change reflects a surge in infections or resulted from a smaller pool of people getting tested after the holiday, Cuomo said.

The state overall registered an overall 8.3% positivity from test results on Sunday after hovering above 5% in recent days.

"This is a jump from Friday, Saturday to Sunday," he said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

At the same time, the state has continued its push to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed and administered, Cuomo said, with about 140,000 New Yorkers having already received the first of two doses. This week, the state expects to receive about 259,000 vaccine doses, 139,000 from Pfizer and 119,600 from Moderna.

By the end of the week, Cuomo said, Long Island would have received 126,600 doses and New York City 368,650, though not all have been administered.

Cuomo had been cautioning state residents about the potential of spread in Christmas gatherings and other holiday events through this week, urging them not to throw caution to the wind these days.

However, he said it's early to tell if the spike in the positivity rate reflects the higher level of spread anticipated from the holidays.

"We have been talking about the potential to spread after Christmas. For it to go up in two days is dramatic and very, very fast," Cuomo said. "It’s statistically improbable … the number of people getting tests is actually much, much lower … these are people who got tests after Christmas" and the results could be skewed by people "showing symptoms" seeking tests.

The percent of new positives falls to 7.8% outside the microclusters where the state has been monitoring higher concentration of infections and imposing tighter restrictions, but even that number is above a seven-day statewide average of 5.9% for infections.

Long Island's positivity rate was 6.7% and New York City's was 4.8% on Sunday.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.