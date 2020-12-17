This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Bart Jones and Joie Tyrrell. It was written by Jones.

New York City is suspending elective surgeries in its public hospitals because of a rising number of COVID-19 patients and fears the hospitals could become overwhelmed, according to officials.

The city stopped the elective surgeries on Tuesday, the head of the hospital system, Dr. Mitch Katz, said Thursday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has told hospitals statewide to suspend elective surgeries if they are concerned their facilities may be perilously close to reaching or surpassing capacity because of an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Some locations upstate have already done so.

Cuomo has also said that entire regions could be shut if hospitals can't cope with the number of coronavirus patients.

The moves come as the state experiences a second surge of cases with numbers on par with some of the worst days of the pandemic's peak in April. Cuomo and other health officials have attributed the new wave to indoor gatherings in people's homes that started with Thanksgiving and is expected to last through the holiday season and into mid-January at a minimum.

Officials are calling on residents to curtail the gatherings to prevent more spread of the virus and ultimately more deaths. While vaccinations have begun at hospitals, officials say it will be months before enough of a critical mass of the population is inoculated to bring the virus under control.

On Long Island, administrators in the Northport-East Northport School District have switched several days around the holiday break to full-remote instruction following an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In a letter posted on the school website, Superintendent Rob Banzer said that the district will begin remote instruction for all students on Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 and for two days following the holiday break — Jan 4 and 5th. School will resume its regular instruction schedule on Jan. 6.

He noted that in Suffolk County the daily positivity rate was 3.9% and the seven-day rolling average was 3.7 % on Thanksgiving Day. As of Dec. 15, the daily positivity rate is 8.2% and the seven-day rolling average is 6.5%, he said.

"Despite our efforts to follow the safety protocols with fidelity, we have seen a considerable increase in the number of cases in our community over the same period of time," he said, adding that there has been an impact on the number of staff and students who have had to quarantine as a result of being close contacts. "While the data has shown that the spread is not occurring in schools, the amount of staff and students in quarantine has resulted in a significant challenge to keep our schools running as they need to."

He said the decision to switch to full-remote instruction was made in conjunction with the Suffolk County Department of Health.

"We recognize the challenges that remote learning poses, both for students and for families, and we remain hopeful that with the recent introduction of a vaccine and community support, we can stop the spread and eventually return to normalcy," he said.

New York reported 128 deaths from COVID-19 for the last full-day of statistics on Tuesday, the first time in months the state has registered more than 100 deaths in a single day. Suffolk County registered 14 deaths, the most of any county in the state.

Long Island surpassed 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the test results from Monday, with 1,171 in Suffolk and 908 in Nassau, a total of 2,079.

Even so, three schools within the Massapequa school district located in a yellow zone, because of a higher level of spread in that geographic area, can remain open for in-person instruction as testing showed a much lower positivity rate than within the community, according to a letter posted on the district website.

The note dated Tuesday, Dec. 15 from Massapequa Schools Superintendent Lucille Iconis said that three Massapequa Park schools within the 11762 ZIP code — Birch Lane Elementary, East Lake Elementary and McKenna Elementary — were mandated to by executive order to test 20% of their population for the COVID-19 virus.

Iconis reported that the schools’ positivity rate fell below 1% compared to the community rate of 6.3% The mandate specifically indicated that if the school positivity rate was lower than the community’s rate of infection, then in-person instruction may continue.

"Our schools have been and continue to be safe places, and we are committed to providing in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible," she said. However, we need your help. It has been well proven that community spread and small gatherings are the main source of the increased positivity rate for COVID-19."

She also reminded parents that all students will be on remote instruction starting Monday, Dec. 21 through Dec. before the holiday break as a proactive measure.

