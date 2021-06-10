Two Long Islanders are among the latest round of young people to win full four-year scholarships to any state college in a lottery for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Natalia Low of Suffolk County and Jasmine Thalon of Nassau County were among the 10 winners announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday in the second week of the lottery drawing.

A Westbury resident had been among the first winners last week.

Anyone aged 12 to 17 is eligible for the lottery if they get vaccinated. It is part of the state’s efforts to get more children in that age group inoculated since the numbers are low, according to officials.

The winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university — SUNY or CUNY — including tuition and room and board. The lottery winner must be accepted to the college through the normal application process.

"The key to New York's recovery, rebirth, and revitalization is getting as many eligible New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We're working hard and getting creative to put shots in arms, and we're targeting our efforts at groups of people with lower vaccination rates, especially young adults age 12-17, who have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group in the state."

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New York is conducting five lottery drawings over a five-week period, with 10 winners chosen each week.

There are three drawings left.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.