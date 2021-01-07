Dentists, psychologists and others deemed as health care workers with direct contact with patients immediately qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to updated guidance issued by New York State.

Staff of those offices also can receive the vaccines, the state said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week that employees at outpatient health facilities and public-health workers who have close contact with patients could receive the vaccine starting Jan. 4. The new guidance gives more detail on who are eligible.

Employees at outpatient offices who don’t have contact with patients, including those who work from home, would not qualify, Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer for New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, said earlier. Northwell is helping administer the inoculations.

Those eligible this week for vaccinations include orthodontists, psychiatrists, physical therapists, optometrists, pharmacists and pharmacy aides, home-care workers and hospice employees, the state said.

All of these health care workers are in the first phase of vaccinations, known as 1A. Those given highest priority, starting on Dec. 14, were the highest-risk health care workers — such as those working in hospital emergency departments and intensive-care units — and, beginning Dec. 21, nursing home residents and staff. Those vaccinations are continuing.

Essential workers next

The state website also detailed which types of essential workers would be given priority in the next phase, 1B, although the date those vaccinations will begin has not been announced. The state listed teachers and education workers, first responders, public-safety employees and public-transit workers, as well as New Yorkers ages 75 and older.

Cuomo has said the state has been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. But the new state guidelines for 1B have a significantly narrower list of essential workers than the CDC.

The recommendations from an independent CDC advisory committee of experts, which were adopted on Dec. 20, include all of those in the state’s 1B list. But they also include others who the committee said are at highest risk of workplace exposure to the coronavirus: Grocery store employees, food and agricultural workers, child care workers, U.S. Postal Service employees and manufacturing workers.

Assisted living facilities are in 1A, but state officials have not said when vaccines can be administered to their residents and staff.

The Bristal Assisted Living, which has 15 Long Island centers, is scheduled to start receiving vaccines next week, Maryellen McKeon, senior vice president for operations for the Bristal, said in an email.

"The Bristal will be receiving the vaccine through clinics run by contracted pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens," she said. "The schedule for these clinics is set directly by the pharmacies. We have confirmed dates from them for most of The Bristal communities — some starting next week."

McKeon, though, said the dates are subject to change.

Cuomo: Test international travelers

Cuomo on Wednesday again pushed the federal government to require international air travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country, including the tens of thousands of people who fly into JFK Airport from abroad each week.

In a letter to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cuomo noted more than 100 other countries require a negative test from international airline passengers. The United States only requires that from passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.

Representatives of the federal agency did not immediately say Thursday whether they will grant Cuomo’s request.

With Jesse Coburn

