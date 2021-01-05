New York is establishing a state network of providers to give the COVID-19 vaccines outside hospitals that has already enrolled 3,762 establishments including pharmacies, urgent care clinics, private doctors' offices and county and federal facilities, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

Among those providers are 713 on Long Island and 845 in New York City, with the effort expected to grow as they start with health care workers and prepare for future vaccination phases including other groups. A total of 636 sites are operational, the state said, with 105 of those in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

However, the vaccines will be administered by priority group, meaning the general public cannot be vaccinated yet. The state's effort is also limited by the available supply of vaccines, which Cuomo said is coming at a pace of about 300,000 a week.

That creates what Cuomo said is a long time line for state residents to get vaccinated "at this supply rate."

"We hope, pray and expect the supply from the federal government will be increasing, but we need it to increase," Cuomo said.

The governor harshly criticized federal officials one day after New York announced it had detected its first instance of the COVID-19 linked to the United Kingdom that is thought to be more contagious.

Cuomo said "the numbers are frightening" on how much more transmittable the new variant can be. ""This UK strain changes the whole footrace … The rate of transmission goes way up … and it’s no longer the race that we’ve been running."

More specifically, Cuomo addressed Health Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield for failing to place travel restrictions on the U.K. and other countries as the more contagious mutation of the virus spreads around the globe.

"It's time to become more competent," Cuomo said. "Why do we not have mandatory testing of everyone flying into this country? I mean, why not? Not a travel ban, just mandatory testing … just test all international travelers before entry … we are not going to allow you in until you take a test."

And he went on, complaining about the federal government failing to work to contain the virus before it came from other countries: "What’s really infuriating. This is what happened to us last spring. Learn the lesson!"

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio opened his daily news conference by praising health care workers — and criticized Cuomo's punitive policies concerning vaccinations, without mentioning the governor by name.

"What they don’t need is to be shamed. What they don’t need is more bureaucracy. What they don’t need is the threat of fines," de Blasio said. "If the state of New York says, ‘well, you get a million-dollar fine if you move too quickly and you get $100,000 fine if you move too slowly,’ that doesn’t get anyone anywhere. That just paralyzes people. Why don’t we stop talking about fines and start talking about the freedom to vaccinate, letting the professionals do their jobs?"

About 30% of eligible workers at city hospitals are turning down the vaccine, said Dr. Mitchell Katz, who’s in charge of those hospitals.

De Blasio also called for banning all travel from the United Kingdom to halt the spread of its new, potentially more infectious coronavirus variant.

"Let’s have a travel ban right now," he said, adding: "Let’s shut down that danger right now."

With Matthew Chayes

