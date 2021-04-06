Nassau to vaccinate homebound seniors as NY residents age 16 and older are now eligible

This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Scott Eidler, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

Nassau County officials on Tuesday announced they are accelerating efforts to vaccinate homebound seniors for COVID-19 at the same time as vaccination sites around the state were cleared Tuesday to book appointments and administer shots to residents as young as 16.

The expansion in eligibility has come as the state and its municipalities continued to receive more doses of the three vaccine formulations available against the coronavirus, part of a federal push to inoculate more people, sooner.

The county's police medics will help to administer the new program for seniors, which is expected to get underway by next week, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

"We want to make sure that we're vaccinating the folks who are at their homes who cannot get out, so with incoming supply to the county now, of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to our Department of Health we're going to ramp up our effort to vaccinate homebound residents," Curran said.

Curran also called on the state to loosen restrictions for entertainment and arts venues, and said the county was ready to "swiftly" meet demand as a new group of people 16 and older became eligible for the shots on Tuesday.

"This new eligibility based on age marks a new chapter in our battle to finally get past this pandemic," Curran said.

County officials said about 40% of Nassau's population, or 54% of all adults, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state's vaccine tracker put Suffolk County's vaccination level at about 33% on Monday.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Statewide, all residents ages 16 and up were eligible for shots as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the state racing to vaccinate as many people as it can before more contagious and possibly more lethal variants of the virus take hold.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has been quickly dropping the age limits, which last week was lowered to include people 30 and older. Even though the number of vaccinations is increasing rapidly, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and levels of positivity in testing for the virus stubbornly remain at a plateau, according to state data.

That trend is holding across Long Island, among the top regions for virus positivity in the state.

Tom D'Angelo, who runs home infusion pharmacy Americare in Garden City South and Franklin Square Pharmacy in Franklin Square said he’s hearing from more people each day as vaccine eligibility expands.

He said, however, he doesn’t have enough vaccine to satisfy demand.

"I have a list a mile long, and for first doses, I received 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson," D’Angelo said. "That’s it. I’ve requested more. We want to service the community, but we aren’t getting enough vaccine. What we received is spoken for.

Nidhin Mohan, who owns New Island Pharmacy in Deer Park and is the co-owner of West Islip Pharmacy in West Islip, said "the phone calls are relentless, but I’m waiting for official word that we can vaccinate everyone."

Mohan added he’s expecting some vaccine doses to be sent to him this week.

Nassau County on Tuesday also opened a pop-up vaccination site at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck.

"Unfortunately, there's still a lot of reluctance in the communities to be vaccinated amongst some of the population," said temple president Gary Slobin. "The best way to combat that is to bring the shots into the communities and that's what we're doing here today. If we bring the shots here, if we make it easier to register and get vaccinated, we're going to vaccinate a lot more people."

Curran thanked the congregation for joining the vaccination push.

"I know that this is disruptive to you and the congregation here," Curran said.

People are "reluctant to get this vaccine, we try to get this information out there, busting the myths of the vaccine … When it comes in a faith-based way from your faith leaders, it really does help get the message across that this is trustworthy, it's effective, and it's safe."

NYC expanding vaccine outreach

New York City is adding nearly six times more walk-in vaccination sites for residents 75 and older — growing to 25 sites from the current three, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. The three sites had been part of a pilot over the past few days and the expanded sites will be located citywide. Some slots will be set aside for those who have trouble making appointments online or by telephone.

The city is working toward the goal of fully vaccinating 5 million people by June.

De Blasio said that the "one-and-done" Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be given to homeless people, immigrants living in the country illegally and others who are hardest to reach. The other two vaccine types, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, require two doses spaced weeks apart.

"We need to make sure, when we do reach them, that the single dose gets the whole job done," he said.

He also announced that a mobile vaccination bus will begin touring the city, starting Wednesday in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood to reach food service workers.

The bus, which is also equipped with a lift to serve disabled people, can help vaccinate about 200 people a day, said Dr. Ted Long, a city official helping to lead the coronavirus response.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Since March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Beginning April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.