New York is launching "a state-of-the-art public health training program" so that more state residents can be prepared to respond to health emergencies and possibly constitute a volunteer corps for future health crises, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The training program, featuring sessions with Cornell University and SUNY professors on public health issues, will be free and available online starting Wednesday. It will be a 16-hour curriculum delivered in eight sessions, with a certificate granted.

The effort is predicated on the belief, Cuomo said, that other viruses or health crises will strike and residents need to be better informed and prepared for them.

He showed a timeline of outbreaks that occurred before COVID-19, including the SARS and MERS coronaviruses in 2002 and 2012, to say that the warning signs were there about the impending threat from pathogens.

"I expect another pandemic. I expect it," Cuomo said. "I expect another one to happen. I expect another one to happen in the next few years … I expect it because that's what history tells us. Let's be better prepared. Let's be better informed."

Cuomo said the training could lead to creating "a body of people who could volunteer to help in their community" when the next health crisis starts.

The state reported a 3.5% positivity rate out of 207,496 test results from Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations related to the virus decreased by 40 from the previous day to 4,641 across the state, with 71 state residents dying of coronavirus-related causes.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Long Island's positivity rate on a seven-day average was 4.38%, the highest among state regions. New York City's was 4.14%.

"We have made tremendous progress, but anyone who says it's over is wrong," Cuomo said.

New York has continued to push its vaccination efforts, with more supply of shots delivered to pharmacies, county and state sites.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 22. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Since March 10, 2021: State residents age 60 and older. Since March 17, 2021: “Public-facing” government and public employees.

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services.

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees. Beginning March 23, 2021: State residents age 50 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.