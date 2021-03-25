For the first time, New York administered more than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in a 24-hour period, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The 202,123 doses set a record for the state, which is racing to vaccinate as many people as it can before more contagious variants of the virus take root.

The update came on the same day as President Joe Biden announced in his first news conference as president that he is raising the national inoculation goal to 200 million vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office. He had initially set a 100 million vaccination goal for that period, which he had later expanded to 150 million doses.

The state is now administering more than one million doses a week, Cuomo said, and has injected 8.2 million doses so far, though many are part of a two-dose regimen for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

"We remain confident about our trajectory to be the first COVID-free state in the country," Cuomo said in a statement. But "while New Yorkers have made incredible progress, we must remain vigilant in light of the variants that pose a threat to our progress."

The state still needs far more doses of the vaccine than the federal government is providing, he said, and some COVID-19 positivity levels in test results from Wednesday showed New York continued to stall in its attempt to wipe out the virus.

The statewide daily level of positivity was 3.01% out of 268,276 test results, while the seven-day average was 3.37% statewide and 4.41% on Long Island. Nassau and Suffolk counties combined continued to have among the highest levels of regions in the state.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The positivity rate here has continued to hover above 4%. Last summer the level on Long Island and statewide was about 1%.

A total of 45 people died of COVID-19-related causes on Wednesday statewide, with three deaths each in Nassau and Suffolk.

'Pop-up' vaccine sites in Melville and Valley Stream

Cuomo also announced 14 new vaccination "pop-up" sites that will operate during the next few days.

The sites on Long Island include the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Melville on Friday, from 2 pm to 6 pm, and the Alden Terrace School in Valley Stream on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new pop-up sites statewide are expected to vaccinate more than 4,200 people.

Since Jan. 15, more than 160 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 62,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 22. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Since March 10, 2021: State residents age 60 and older. Since March 17, 2021: “Public-facing” government and public employees.

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services.

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees. Beginning March 23, 2021: State residents age 50 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.